The Dow City Community Endowment announced that grants totaling $8,712 were awarded to Dow City projects. It marks the third annual distribution from the community endowment fund established through the Crawford County Community Foundation in 2019.

The following organizations were awarded grants from the Dow City Community Endowment.

City of Dow City, $8,000 for playground foundation and equipment installation

Dow City Community Club, $712 for improvements to enhance utilization

Only organizations providing services in Dow City were eligible to apply. All grantees demonstrated broad community support and met the criteria of being an IRS-approved 501©(3) public charity, a local municipality or a fiscally sponsored project.

The Dow City Community Endowment is dedicated to the improvement of the Dow City community by supporting unmet needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education and social services. The objective of the grant program was to fund projects that would have a permanent impact on, and in, the Dow City area.

The 2023 Dow City Community Endowment Fund Grant Committee members are Ace Ettleman, Deb Garrett, Ken Kahl and Andi Sharp.

The Dow City Community Endowment Fund Grant Committee said it is grateful to the community members, nonprofit agencies and local businesses who have contributed to the community fund, thereby helping make this year’s grants possible.

Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Crawford County Community Foundation, such as the Dow City Community Endowment, may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.