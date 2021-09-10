9/11 20th anniversary: sacrifices to save and protect others remembered

In addition to the ceremony, the library is host to “Remembering Our Fallen,” a traveling photo memorial of Iowa’s fallen in The War on Terror, The memorial display was brought to Denison by Norelius Community Library in collaboration with the Office of Veteran’s Affairs of Crawford County, which is the financial sponsor for the display. It will remain at the library through September 18.

Looking back

Less than a week after September 11, 2001, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley observed his 68th birthday speaking to and listening to students at Denison High School and speaking to a Rotary Club meeting in Carroll.

Grassley was in the basement of the U.S. Capitol taping radio broadcasts when the World Trade Center and the Pentagon were attacked. He was in the basement about the time that the jetliner which crashed into the Pentagon was circling the Capitol building.

An article in the September 18 Denison Bulletin had these quotes from Grassley: “By 9:30 or 9:35 a.m. I went to my office and someone said to me, ‘You’d better be on your toes. The Pentagon was hit.’ It was about five or 10 minutes later that they evacuated the building.