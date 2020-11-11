92 Iowa counties at or above 15 percent positivity rate

All but seven of Iowa’s 99 counties are now at or above the 15 percent positivity rate for the past 14-day average.

The county with the highest percentage is Jones, at 44.5%, and the lowest is Ringgold with 9.0%.

Following are other figures for COVID-19 on a local, state, national and global basis.

Iowa

14-day average positivity percentage (from coronavirus.iowa.gov as of 4 p.m. 11/11/2020

State: 21.6%

Audubon: 18.7%

Carroll: 26.2%

Crawford: 22.0%

Harrison: 19.3%

Ida: 28.5%

Monona: 12.8%

Sac: 23.7%

Shelby: 23.6%

Positive cases

State: 166,841

Audubon: 235

Carroll: 1,586

Crawford: 1,551

Harrison: 850

Ida: 342