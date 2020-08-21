A blip on the radar? COVID-19 cases rise at CCMH

“For a while we were getting down to two or three positives (COVID-19 tests) a week,” said Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) President and CEO Erin Muck.
“Then we saw an influx over the last three weeks.”
The COVID-19 case numbers are manageable, but the case numbers are more than the hospital had been used to, she said.
“Our sick clinics at the beginning of this week were extremely busy and yesterday (Wednesday) we had a fair amount, as well,” Muck said.
“I don’t know what that means exactly. Is it a blip on the radar or is it going to continue to escalate?”
She said the beginning of the school year is an unknown factor, as well.
“It will be a waiting game,” Muck said.
She said the four COVID-19 beds at CCMH were full a few days ago, but the hospital had no inpatients with the virus as of Thursday.
“A lot of our patients can be treated as an outpatient,” Muck said. “They will come in and be seen, get a positive test and then they manage well at home and do fine.”
The majority of patients admitted to the hospital end up improving and going home.
A few have been transferred to other hospitals when they became progressively worse, she said.
Patients in distress often arrive with extremely low blood oxygen levels; for that condition, oxygen therapy is the best treatment.
Additional treatments for COVID-19 have become available over the last few months, she said.
CCMH can provide plasma infusions and remdesivir, as well.
“There are certain criteria that we use for either one of those treatments,” she said.
CCMH continues to be in good shape for personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies, Muck said.
“Occasionally we’ll hear from our supply chain that something is on allocation but we’ve done a good job of keeping ahead of it,” she said.
The hospital’s suppliers have been able to find alternative sources when stocks of certain items get low.
“We’ve been very lucky,” Muck said.
Greg Miller, Crawford County Emergency Management coordinator, has been a good resource, she said.
“He works with the government to get certain supplies that are short across the nation,” Muck said. “We really have not had any trouble with PPE.”
Needles and syringes have recently been put on allocation, she noted.
“A lot of that has to do with flu season coming up,” Muck said.
“They are allocating them to make sure they have enough for those injections and they are also anticipating a possible vaccine for COVID. That will be interesting to see how that transpires.”
Right now CCMH has plenty of PPE supplies and staff will keep an eyeball on it, she said.
As of Wednesday, CCMH had tested a total of 1,287 individuals for the virus. Of those, 249 tested positive and 1,033 had tested negative. Five tests were pending.
The total positive rate for tests conducted at CCMH is 19.4 percent. CCMH reported five positive cases through Wednesday.
The hospital also conducts antibody testing, which shows whether an individual has had COVID-19 and recovered.
CCMH has conducted 48 antibody tests; 10 were positive and 38 were negative.