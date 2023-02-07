“This will be something new for Logan Public Library, but we’ve been talking about it for a year or two,” said Abby Evans, Logan Public Library youth services/programming librarian.

The “something new” is a book club for adults.

“We had a junior high book club the year before last; that ended, but we had a lot of interest from adults,” said Library Director Kate Simmons.

“I think people are looking for ways to get out and meet people and find connections. I feel like a lot of relationships during COVID loosened and even disappeared, and now people are out looking to make new friends and find new hobbies.”

The library has put together a community survey to gauge interest and to determine other details of a book club.

“We’ve gotten really good feedback,” Simmons said. “Currently, we’re looking at doing it monthly – on either Thursday evenings or Saturday mornings.”

Evans said she had spoken to Korey Brunken of Loess Hills Environmental; he offered their office in Logan as a meeting location for Thursday nights.

“We could meet over there if that’s best for all the members of the book club, or Saturdays we could meet at the library,” Evans said. “Once we have a first meeting we’ll figure out times with everybody and see.”

Meetings may alternate between the two locations, depending on members’ schedules.

Book club members will choose a book for the group to read and it will be discussed at the monthly meeting.

“Books will be chosen a month or two in advance so you’ll have plenty of time to get them, and we’ll be able to acquire extra books through interlibrary loan,” Simmons said.

The goal of having members choose the books is to get a variety of authors and genres for the club to read.

“We’re not interested in forcing people to read the classics or forcing people to read things they don’t want to read,” Simmons said.

The survey will continue through February 20, and possibly a little longer.

Individuals may take the survey online at the Logan Public Library website, loganpubliclibrary.weebly.com, under the “upcoming events” tab; printed copies of the survey may be picked up at the library.

Simmons said the library would like any interested individual to fill out the survey.