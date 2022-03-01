A boost for bilingual education

The dual language program at Denison Elementary School received a big boost on Friday when representatives of Pella in Carroll presented a check for $2,150.

Representatives of the kindergarten through fourth grades classes involved in the dual language program were present to thank Pella and to hear the Pella representatives say why being bilingual is important.

Representing Pella were Dustin Katje, plant manager for Pella in Carroll; Jeff Heuton, human resources manager; Ashley Larson, recruitment and onboarding specialist; and Yuliana Rivas, bilingual training coordinator.

Katje said it’s critical today to have an opportunity to speak another language.

“We are just starting our own dual language program,” he added.

He said that Pella is seeing exponential growth right now, and that part of what makes Pella successful is opportunities to give back to the communities it serves.

“Part of being involved in a privately-owned company gives us the opportunity to give back and donate in the communities where our team members live, which is something we take a lot of pride in being able to do,” said Katje.

Larson used to teach Spanish at Denison High School.

“I always dreamed of having a program like this in Denison,” she said. “I’m so glad that Heather took the initiative to do this and that all of you are a part of it.”

Heather is Heather Langenfeld, director of elementary school improvement/director of ELL services.

Larson also told the students that they are going to have so many opportunities to not only make their families proud but also to be successful as well in the community.

“I help a lot of people in both Spanish and English at my job, so if I didn’t know Spanish, I wouldn’t have been able be able to have the job that I have,” Larson continued. “Now I get to help a lot of people that have come from Mexico, Central America, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. And all of those people get to come and work at Pella and get training in Spanish, just like you guys get to do that at school every day.”

Rivas said, “You guys need to learn both languages. Being bilingual is very important now.

“We have so much diversity, in Denison especially, that this program is going to help you guys in the future. Keep up the good work. Learn as much as you can. Thank you to the teachers for being patient and showing the kids everything that they know.”

Her son, Jaylen Centeno, is in the dual language program.

“He’s reading Spanish a lot more so I know this program is working,” Rivas said.

Larson’s son, Maikel Perez Larson, is also in the dual language program

Katje said the donation came from the Carroll operations site.

“We have a lot of team members that reside in Denison, and we want to be able to support some of the dual language efforts that the Denison schools are going through,” he said. “We want to be able to help this to be successful and to be able to help these students learn both English and Spanish.

“It’s critical in today’s day and age that they have the ability to be successful and part of that is being able to understand both languages,” Katje continued. “Thinking in the work environment, especially in manufacturing, where manufacturing is going, it’s a critical part of our success too. It’s successful for these kids growing up in today’s day and age just as it is for us to be successful in manufacturing.”

He added that giving back to the communities where team member lives is something Pella takes a lot of pride in, and that Pella is always looking at how it can help these communities and help students to be successful.

This is the fourth year for the dual language program at Denison Community Schools. It started in the fall of 2018 with the kindergarten and first grade levels. However, first graders who were in the program at that time went to a summer camp.

Approximately 240 students, K-4, are in the dual language program.

The program will be offered in the fifth grade next year. Nate Pardun will teach the English side and Bella Costanza on the Spanish side.

Costanza will be new to the district; she will be graduating from Briar Cliff University this spring

Pardun has been an ESL teacher at Broadway for the last two years.

They are both graduates of Denison High School.

Current dual language program teachers are the following.

K: Mayra Bermudez and Stephanie Schmadeke

1st: Mayra Velazquez and Megan Schroeder

2nd: Vanesa Sanchez and Theresa Huntley

3rd: Katie Pick and Kim Aguilera

4th: Monica Lara and Katelyn Hodne

Langenfeld said the gift from Pella will provide a great resource for the teachers for items they need more of.

“They’ve been getting input from their students about things in the classroom the kids would like to see,” she said.

Some of the things recommended so far are more books in Spanish in the Spanish classrooms and interactive learning games. Flexible seating in some of the younger grades is another possibility.

Langenfeld hears many stories about kids from the program going to the park and conversing with people in Spanish.

Another example of how fluent the students are becoming occurred in the principal’s office at Broadway Elementary.

Langenfeld said a couple newcomer students had just moved into fourth grade and Braylon Urich, a student in the fourth grade dual language room and the son of Principal Trevor Urich, was in the office and had a conversation in Spanish with the parents of the new students.

Trevor Urich added, “The family had a question about how to use Google Classroom and Braylon was by the office, so I asked him to help show them how to submit an assignment. He explained how to use the Chromebook to complete their work.”

Urich gave another example of how the dual language program is working.

“I typically deliver the announcements each day to share our schedule and important events at school and in our community. Each week on Fridays, a student from the dual language program presents the announcements for students in Spanish. The students have been taking turns doing this each week and it has been an awesome way to share their growing Spanish language with all of our students and staff.”

Langenfeld said she and the teachers are also seeing success in test scores.

“We are starting to see those kids really shine and do well on assessments,” she said.

Assessments are taken in English. However, the district also has the ability to give the assessment in Spanish. These tests are not sent in but kept for in-house use.

The students will also take ISAAP (Individual Student Assessment Accessibility Profile), a basic skills test.