Students at Zion Lutheran School in Denison had fun celebrating Lutheran Schools Week this past week. A family picnic on Tuesday and school games (pictured on this page) were among the activities.

The finale to the week was the talent show on Friday night in the school gym.

The following acts performed.

Singing “I Want It That Way” were Aidan Brown, Justice Luetje, Dillon Lobaugh, Kyleigh Johnston, Bently Brown, Junior Montepeque, Hallie McCollough and Joy Luetje.

Performing gymnastics to “Do Life Big” were Juliet Bergman and Sophia Arn.

Singing “My Lighthouse” were Ainsley Arn, Aluel Luol and Laura Mendoza.

A dramatic reading, “Sea Poetry,” was performed by Isaiah and Jesse Kempfert.

Singing “10,000 reasons” was Aylin Castenada.

An act, “Pigeon Shampoo Commercial,” was performed by Kenzie Neumann, Cora Gotto, Libbie Johnston, Adalai Boeck, Aubrie McCollough and Ezekiel Esteves.

Singing “My Jesus” were Juliet Bergman and Sophia Scaturico.

As added attractions, Zion teachers and staff performed the skit “If I Were Not a Teacher,” and all the students sang “Cornerstone.”

Ezekiel Esteves was the master of ceremonies, and students in grades 6-8 were the stagehands and tech crew.

The judges – Pam Soseman, Laurel Olsen and Matthew Boll – selected the “Sea Poetry” reading by Isaiah and Jesse Kempfert as the first place entry. They received a Pizza Ranch Fun Zone Celebration Package worth $100, donated by Janeen Lobaugh with Pizza Ranch.

Second place went to the gymnastics duo of Juliet Bergman and Sophia Arn. They received lunch with Pastor William Wrede.