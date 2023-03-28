Members of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County visited A Country Rose, on Highway 30 in Denison, last Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming Cathy and Richard Christiansen back as owners of the flower and gift business.

The Christiansens opened the shop in 1985 and ran it for 37 years.

They sold it on contract in November 2021, but got it back in December 2022.

One of their first tasks was to undertake remodeling of the shop, which included a new ceiling.

Cathy said they had not planned to reopen the business until mid-April, but strong public demand made them rethink the opening date; they officially reopened on February 13.

Asked why they decided to unretire and start up the business again, Cathy said, “That’s a good question.”

She said the business is needed in the community.

“It’s a vital part of it; we just happen to be the ones that know how to do it,” Cathy said. “We’re not going to live forever, although the people that work for us say they’re going to prop us up in the corner. I have a much nicer corner, now.”

“We missed the people,” Richard said.

“We did,” Cathy agreed. “I missed the work. “I didn’t realize I missed the work, but I did.”

She said the shop is ready for business.