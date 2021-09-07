A day full of fun in Dow City

Youngsters scramble up a hill of sand and sift through the grains to find half dollar coins and gold dollar coins during one of the events at Dow City Fun Days on Sunday. Roger and Denny Waderich with Waderich Towing & Auto Sales provided the coins (200 half dollars and 100 gold dollars) and Roger Hill donated the sand. Youth were divided by ages, 0-4 (pictured above), 5-6, 6-7 and 8-9. After the event was over, some youngsters kept sifting through the sand to search for unclaimed coins. Photos by Gordon Wolf