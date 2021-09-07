 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A day full of fun in Dow City
0 comments
top story

A day full of fun in Dow City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Youngsters scramble up a hill of sand and sift through the grains to find half dollar coins and gold dollar coins during one of the events at Dow City Fun Days on Sunday. Roger and Denny Waderich with Waderich Towing & Auto Sales provided the coins (200 half dollars and 100 gold dollars) and Roger Hill donated the sand. Youth were divided by ages, 0-4 (pictured above), 5-6, 6-7 and 8-9. After the event was over, some youngsters kept sifting through the sand to search for unclaimed coins.  Photos by Gordon Wolf

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics