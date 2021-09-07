Youngsters scramble up a hill of sand and sift through the grains to find half dollar coins and gold dollar coins during one of the events at Dow City Fun Days on Sunday. Roger and Denny Waderich with Waderich Towing & Auto Sales provided the coins (200 half dollars and 100 gold dollars) and Roger Hill donated the sand. Youth were divided by ages, 0-4 (pictured above), 5-6, 6-7 and 8-9. After the event was over, some youngsters kept sifting through the sand to search for unclaimed coins. Photos by Gordon Wolf
top story
A day full of fun in Dow City
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Arrests
Arrests
- Updated
“In years past, Dow City has had fun days but this is something a little bit different,” said Pat Brink.
- Updated
This story has been corrected to note that the city's share of the embankment washout project is 15%, not 25%.
Masks required in court-controlled areas
- Updated
Hospital adds to ambulance staff
Arrests and citations
Wednesday, September 1, was the 50th anniversary of Buck Hoffmeier’s first day as a Crawford County Secondary Roads Department employee.
Proposed CO2 pipeline map released