A fun Sunday in Charter Oak

Leon (left) and Ryder Meseck look over toys at the Ron Kuhlmann Memorial Farm Toy Show at the Charter Oak Community Building on Sunday
Gordon Wolf
Walker Kock, Graclyn Nemitz and Eli Nemitz have their photo taken with Santa Claus at the Charter Oak vendor fair.
Gordon Wolf
Bristol Lee, of Charter Oak, was an intent shopper at the Charter Oak vendor fair.
Gordon Wolf
Chloe Amunson, of Ute, looks at the Mary Kay products with her brother, Gavin, and her mother, Theresa, on Sunday at the Charter Oak vendor fair at the school. Morgan Wadsworth is the Mary Kay consultant in the background.
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing. A FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. A tip led authorities to the man.
Chloe Amunson, of Ute, looks at the Mary Kay products with her brother, Gavin, and her mother, Theresa, on Sunday at the Charter Oak vendor fair at the school. Morgan Wadsworth is the Mary Kay consultant in the background.