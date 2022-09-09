A ‘giant corn’ harvest aided by friends

20-foot-plus plant heads from Schleswig to Spencer

by Gordon Wolf

It takes just one seed to create a corn plant, but in the case of a 20-foot, 10-inch Peruvian White corn plant, it took a neighborhood to harvest it.

John Cassens, of rural Schleswig, has been growing giant corn plants and giant vegetables for years.

He is the main driving force behind the Growing Garden Giants Contest that takes place each year at Calf Show Days in Schleswig.

Cassens has won the tall corn plant contest at the Iowa State Fair before, with a plant that was 18 feet, 9 inches. He could have won the state contest again this year but was unable to take his giant corn plant to Des Moines. This year’s winner, exhibited by Ron Zelle, of Waverly, was 14 feet, 3.4 inches, more than six feet shorter than Cassens’ plant.

The giant corn plant was removed from its growing spot on the Cassens farmstead early Wednesday afternoon. It took a person on a ladder and a number of willing hands to tip the plant from a vertical to a horizontal position.

The corn plant was measured and rolled up in a long piece of fabric, and then the fabric and corn plant were rolled up in wire fencing. That was all tied together and lashed onto a pole that ran the length of the passenger side of Cassens’ pickup.

The corn plant had to be delivered to the Clay County Fairgrounds in Spencer on Wednesday.

Cassens said this year he got five Peruvian White corn seeds from Ross Kastner. One other seed developed into a tall corn plant, but not nearly as tall as the 20-plus-foot plant.

Kastner did not do well with the five seeds he kept.

This year’s giant is not the tallest that Cassens has grown. He grew a 24-foot plant in 2016, which he took to the Schleswig Calf Show Days.

One year Cassens noticed one of his giant corn plants had stalled out at about 18 feet. An examination of the stalk told the story. Corn borers had infested the plant.

Cassens said he has to treat the plants lightly for corn borers about every week. They have no resistance to the pests, he explained.