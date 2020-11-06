A good year for county road and bridge work

For the last few weeks, the crews have been working on bridge deck patching and pavement patching.

A contractor finished a bridge replacement project on County Road E16 early in the summer.

“That, combined with some of this bridge deck patching, is getting us ready for the HMA (hot mix asphalt) project that is scheduled to be let in January, which will improve E16 from Schleswig all the way east to the Carroll County line,” he said.

Several other road segments in the county will also be surfaced in that project.

Assman said the county crews will pick up the work as soon as possible in the spring.

A lot of work has been slated next year for the bridge crew.

“We have six culverts and six bridges,” Assman said. “That’s pretty aggressive. I doubt we’ll get all that done, but we always try to schedule more than we feel we can get done and work toward getting as much done as we can.”

Eleven grading projects are being prepared for next year, as well.

Assman said the projects will include some half-mile stretches and will total about nine miles.