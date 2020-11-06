A good year for county road and bridge work

“We’ve managed to get quite a bit of work done this year,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman.
“The weather this year, for our type of work, has been some of the best we’ve had in a number of years.”
Blade operators and ditching crews have been busy cleaning ditches and working on some of the county’s dirt roads.
“It’s been a great year for us to get in and work some of the level B roads,” Assman said. “We haven’t had a dry season like this for probably six years now, so finally we were able to get in and it was dry enough to rework some of those.”
If the weather holds for a few more weeks, the county road crew is on schedule to complete nine grading projects totaling seven miles.
“I think we’ll get all of that done, and we’re pretty pleased with that,” Assman said. “This is one of the better years, if not the best year, we’ve had from a grading standpoint.”
The county bridge crew started the season working on 29 Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) sites.
Up to $1.39 million of funding was allocated to Crawford County at the end of last year to pay for repairs of stream bank and stream channel bed erosion.
The purpose of the program is to protect bridges and roadways from collapse due to that erosion.
The funds came from the EWP Program, which is administered through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
“We have one (EWP project) left to complete that we’re going to do yet this fall,” Assman said.
He had hoped the one remaining EWP site would be a much bigger project than it has turned out to be.
“We just weren’t able to secure the right of way from the property owner, so we’re going to do a revised, smaller version of it within the right-of-way and still try to get that protection in place for our bridge,” Assman said. “It isn’t what we had hoped, but it’s better than nothing. We’ll get that done this fall and close the EWP out.”
The EWP projects were a big undertaking and the crew spent quite a bit of time working on the project, he said.
When most of the EWP work was complete, the bridge crew returned to their more-traditional work.
“We rehabilitated two bridges and then took advantage of the dry weather and replaced five larger-diameter culverts,” he said.
The culverts were of the size the bridge crew normally handles, which are those that are 72 inches in diameter and larger.
“We still have one local bridge we’d like to work on to get replaced yet this fall,” Assman said.
For the last few weeks, the crews have been working on bridge deck patching and pavement patching.
A contractor finished a bridge replacement project on County Road E16 early in the summer.
“That, combined with some of this bridge deck patching, is getting us ready for the HMA (hot mix asphalt) project that is scheduled to be let in January, which will improve E16 from Schleswig all the way east to the Carroll County line,” he said.
Several other road segments in the county will also be surfaced in that project.
Assman said the county crews will pick up the work as soon as possible in the spring.
A lot of work has been slated next year for the bridge crew.
“We have six culverts and six bridges,” Assman said. “That’s pretty aggressive. I doubt we’ll get all that done, but we always try to schedule more than we feel we can get done and work toward getting as much done as we can.”
Eleven grading projects are being prepared for next year, as well.
Assman said the projects will include some half-mile stretches and will total about nine miles.
“It’s highly unlikely that we’d get all that done, but we always tend to be optimistic,” he said. “We’ll do as much as the weather allows.”
Assman said he has not seen negative effects to his budget from the pandemic.
“The DOT periodically comes out with a bulletin giving us their estimates based on projections,” he said. “They’ve revised those from about a $100 million deficit down to a $50 million deficit, so they’re predicting it will have less of an impact than they had originally thought.”
Assman said he has not seen any dramatic shift in numbers so far.
“Our funding continues to come in at levels comparable to this time last year,” he said. “I believe people are still driving, people are still licensing and buying cars, and we just haven’t seen the dramatic drop I think a lot of people were anticipating earlier in this pandemic.”
Support for the county crews remains strong from the Crawford County Board of Supervisors, he said.
“I’ve got a great group of supervisors,” Assman said. “The boards I’ve worked with over the years have always been supportive, and this one is no different.”