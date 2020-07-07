A good year for road and bridge work

“It’s been a very good year starting off for us – almost the complete opposite of last year,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman. “Last year was probably the worst I’ve seen in my career and this is probably one of the best spring and early summer seasons I’ve seen.”
Warm, dry weather arrived early this year; last year featured heavy snow melt and water everywhere.
“The conditions have allowed us to get a lot of work done,” Assman said.
County crews started the season by working on emergency watershed protection (EWP) projects.
In December of last year, Crawford County received up to $1.38 million of funding through the EWP program, which is administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NCRS).
The funds were allocated to the county to pay for repairs of stream bank and stream channel erosion.
Assman said the county identified 30 such areas in need of work; 29 of the projects have been completed as of this week.
The county was unable to secure an easement for the remaining area in need of work.
County road crews are now focusing on the grading of level B (dirt) roads around the county, Assman said.
Projects on R Avenue and Goodrich Loop were recently completed.
Assman hopes to complete a total of eight road grading projects this season.
County bridge crews are working on six culvert projects to replace older culverts and bridges.
Three bridge rehabilitation projects are also on the schedule.
A contract bridge project on County Road E16 about three miles east of Schleswig is nearing completion.
“That project should be wrapped up in two to three weeks,” Assman said. “The concrete is all in place. They are back filling and then we just need to put the pavement back in.”
Assman said it is too early to know how the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will affect his part of the county budget.
The road use tax revenues have, so far, stayed in line with projections from prior to the onset of the pandemic.
Assman noted that the road use tax fund deposits tend to lag by several months from when they were collected.
“So far we haven’t seen any drastic reduction but we don’t know what July and August will bring,” he said.
He has not heard any recent projects.
The state is currently doing traffic counts in Crawford County, which is on a four-year cycle.
“It will be interesting to see what that data shows,” Assman said.
He said there was a good deal of uncertainty around the county budget, as well.
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors’ action last week to appropriate 85 percent of the budgeted amount to county departments is “probably a good precautionary measure,” Assman said.
“No one knows what the future is going to bring.”
He said he hopes to receive the full 100 percent down the road so all the work for the county road and bridge crews can continue.
“But I certainly understand why they are doing it(reducing the appropriation),” he said. “We just don’t have enough information to make an accurate projection of what our revenues might be for the coming fiscal year.”