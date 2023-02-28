Those manning the grill at the Dow City-Arion Fire Department steak supper on Sunday night were busy relaying pans of steaks to the kitchen and returning them to the grill to them up again. The event had a great turnout and required the work of numerous volunteers.

Then steak fundraiser took place at the Dow City Community Building.

People had a choice of a T-bone steak or a flat iron steak, Hamburgers were also available.

The meat was provided by Garrett Land & Cattle Beef

The organizers also thanked Vetter Equipment, Cogdill Farm Supply, Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association, Hy-Vee, Farway, Walmart, The Reed Place and all others who helped to make the event a success.