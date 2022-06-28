A great turnout: Inaugural Immigrant Heritage Festival draws a big crowd

The inaugural Immigrant Heritage Festival took place on Saturday at Washington Park in Denison.

The Denison chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) created the event.

“I think it was very successful, considering we had only about two months to plan everything,” said LULAC Denison President Alma Puga.

“I wasn’t expecting that many people to come out for a first-time event.”

She estimated about 1,000 people attended during the course of the afternoon and evening.

The event was designed to be a celebration of all immigrants and all cultures.

The festival began with a parade that made its way from uptown Denison to Washington Park.

“We had about 12 different businesses and organizations join us in the parade,” Puga said.

“It was a great turnout and great for our first parade.”

At the park, performers took to the stage to perform music and dances from a range of different cultural traditions.

“The crowd seemed to enjoy the variety of groups that came out from Lincoln, Omaha, Storm Lake and, of course, the groups from here in our community,” she said.

“We were thankful it didn’t rain on us. There was rain in the forecast but the weather was really decent. And we had Hy-Vee giving out free water to people, too, so that helped.”

Individuals took pictures with the new “Immigration is Beautiful” mural on the south side of the park’s band shell and tagged LULAC Denison in Facebook posts, Puga said.

“Our food vendors did very well, and they want to come back next year,” she said.

Denison LULAC will meet later this week to do an analysis of the festival to help guide next year’s event.

“We’ve had a lot of good, positive feedback,” Puga said.

Several individuals have asked about being included in next year’s parade to represent Swedish and Welsh traditions.

“Of course we want to include a lot more in next year’s parade,” she said.

Another individual wants to have a hula dance.

“We’ll be getting some feedback from the vendors so we know what to improve on,” Puga said. “We have plenty of other food vendors that want to participate next year.”

Puga said she is very pleased with how the festival turned out.