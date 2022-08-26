Colorful vegetables and fruits are displayed at the Denison Farmers Market on Thursday afternoon at the Crossroads parking lot, near Dollar Tree. The market is every Thursday 3-6 p.m. through October 27. Above, Linda Peffer, of Denison, checks out the peppers. Photo by Gordon Wolf
A harvest of hues
