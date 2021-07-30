A lifeline for rural healthcare: CCMH offers scholarships for EMS training

In return, scholarship recipients must agree to work in EMS for one year in Crawford County following training and certification.

“They need to be willing to volunteer with one of the services or work in a paid capacity, whichever they prefer, to help bolster the number of first responders we have,” he said.

The initial scholarships are something of a test to see if the program will be offered again in the future.

“We’re going to look at the number of applicants we get,” Hollander said. “If there’s a greater interest above the number of scholarships than we currently have available, then we’ll definitely consider continuing the program.”

He noted that this first round of scholarships is running on a short timeline because of the upcoming class on August 25.

Applications will be accepted through August 13, which is just two weeks away.