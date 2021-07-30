A lifeline for rural healthcare: CCMH offers scholarships for EMS training

“There is a major deficit of EMTs, paramedics, and first responders in the area, both from a paid standpoint and from a volunteer perspective,” said Doug Hollander, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) vice president of clinical services and chief nursing officer.
“Volunteer agencies are having a hard time recruiting, and we’ve had issues getting the ambulance staffed for our second call and for other needs within the hospital.”
EMS personnel are in short supply all across the country, he said.
To help relieve the shortage in the local area, CCMH has created a new EMS scholarship program that can be applied to EMT classes at the Carroll DMACC Campus that begin on August 25.
Three scholarships will be offered.
A $1,340 scholarship will cover the cost of tuition and books for the course.
Two $500 partial scholarships will also be awarded.
“We recognize, especially on the volunteer side, that these people are doing this for no pay, so not only are they out their time and energy by attending these classes, but they are out financially, as well. So they’re paying to become a volunteer,” Hollander said. “What we decided to do was put together a scholarship program to supplement some of the funding for these costs for individuals that might be interested.”
In return, scholarship recipients must agree to work in EMS for one year in Crawford County following training and certification.
“They need to be willing to volunteer with one of the services or work in a paid capacity, whichever they prefer, to help bolster the number of first responders we have,” he said.
The initial scholarships are something of a test to see if the program will be offered again in the future.
“We’re going to look at the number of applicants we get,” Hollander said. “If there’s a greater interest above the number of scholarships than we currently have available, then we’ll definitely consider continuing the program.”
He noted that this first round of scholarships is running on a short timeline because of the upcoming class on August 25.
Applications will be accepted through August 13, which is just two weeks away.
“We don’t see the need going away anytime soon,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development. “We know, not just for our own purposes but for the other ambulance services throughout the county, that providing an incentive for people to become involved is something that is necessary. We’re hoping we receive a significant number of applications this time. If we do, it will give us the encouragement to go forward and offer other scholarships in the future.”
Hollander said the reason DMACC was chosen for the first scholarships was because the school was offering an EMT class in the near future.
“There are other classes that are being planned right after the first of the year, so if we do have additional scholarship applicants, we’ll either do what we can to get them into the class that starts in August or we will try to help them in January,” Luensmann said.
CCMH has also had conversations with Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) where an EMT course is in the works.
“We would like to partner with them with these scholarships when they get that up and running,” Hollander said.
The CCMH EMT scholarship application can be accessed on the CCMH Facebook page or at ccmhia.com on the “People and Features” page under Health Events and News.
“Fill it out, and we would prefer you email it directly to Doug’s attention,” Luensmann said.
Hollander’s email address is dhollander@ccmhia.com.
“We just can’t underscore enough times how important it is that we have these individuals that reside within our communities that are willing to do either paid service or volunteer service,” Hollander said. “They’re the lifeline for people in rural areas to get the healthcare they need.”