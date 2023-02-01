A look back at 2022 in Crawford County

Note: The dates listed are the publication dates for the Denison Bulletin and Review.

January 4

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) President and CEO Erin Muck reported that medical staff is seeing lots of sick people from all sorts of illnesses, not just COVID. Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration, said, “We’ve had people not seek their healthcare for two years now, and now we’re seeing a lot more sick people – in pediatrics with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses.”

January 7

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Monday (January 3) approved a letter to be sent to the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) concerning the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline that could pass through Crawford County if approved by the IUB. The pipeline would deliver liquefied carbon dioxide (CO2) from 31 ethanol plants in the Midwest underground storage area in North Dakota. In the letter, which was written by Supervisor Ty Rosburg, the supervisors objected to the use of eminent domain for the project.

January 11

Denison City Council last Tuesday (January 4) voted to hire Iowa Negotiation & Consulting Services (INCS), LLC, owned and operated by Jack Reed, of Ottumwa. Reed’s company will provide services for $750 per month for the first year of the contract and $850 a month for the second and third years of the contract. The difference in the fee is that in the first year INCS will not provide its services for union negotiations as that process has already begun and is being handled for the city by City Attorney Matt Brick.

January 21

The West Central Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and the Crawford County Pheasants Forever Chapter joined forces to purchase 18.5 acres of land to be donated to Crawford County Conservation for a new public park. The land, which includes a five-acre pond, is located at the corner of Avenue E and Highway 39 north of Denison. Izaak Walton League member Ryan Kragel said the land has been paid for and the transfer to Conservation will take place in the next few days.

January 28

County Engineer Paul Assman spoke with the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (January 25) about the challenges inflation is presenting for the Secondary Road Department. The first item he noted was the bid the county received for a proposed new concrete bridge to be constructed on H Avenue northwest of Westside. Assman had estimated the project at $375,000, but the low bid was for $517,207. He had used an average price of $550 per cubic yard of concrete for his estimate of the 168-cubic-yard project, but the cost in the bid was for $1,100 per cubic yard; that alone added $90,000, he said.

February 8

Brandon Rinnan, the chief of police for the City of Lake View, was selected by the Denison City Council to serve as the community’s next police chief. Rinnan was sworn in at the March 1 Denison City Council meeting and began his duties the following day.

March 1

As of Monday, February 28, the Little Hawks Childcare Center in Manilla is open. Jordan Gallagher, of Vail, is the center’s new director. Katelyn Hodne, president of the Little Hawks Childcare Center Board, said everyone involved felt a sense of relief to see the center open its doors. The project has been in development since 2017; it is located in the former Manilla elementary school building.

March 4

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (March 1) issued a burn ban for all of Crawford County. In recent days, fires have taken place in Schleswig, Charter Oak, Ricketts and Dow City. “It’s just terribly dry,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller. “It’s dangerous, not only for the farm people and their buildings, but it’s dangerous for the firefighters.”

March 15

The Denison Aquatic Center was temporarily closed after the boiler that heats water for the pool and hot tub malfunctioned. The pool is usually at 84°-85° degrees and the hot tub is usually 104°. With the boiler malfunction, the water in both was at 75°-76°. The boiler was installed in 2013 and had been acting up for about two weeks. The malfunctioning boiler was removed and replaced with a two-boiler system.

March 18

Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler was seeking information about a white pickup with large tires – possibly a Ford Super Duty – seen towing a fifth wheel or gooseneck trailer on Sunday (March 12). A truck matching that description was seen traveling on county roads that on Monday were discovered to have had waste oil dumped on them. Road foreman Chris Clark, (of Crawford County Secondary Roads), found a total of 10 miles of roadways that had been covered with significant amounts of what appeared to be motor oil. Samples of the substance were sent to be tested.

March 22

Jodie Flaherty, who was at one time the deputy city clerk/finance officer for the City of Denison, will be returning to city hall, this time as the city clerk. Flaherty is currently the city administrator for the City of Missouri Valley. Her starting date with the City of Denison is May 16. Flaherty said getting closer to home is one of the reasons she applied for the city clerk position in Denison. She is originally from Dow City. She had worked at Denison City Hall for about 14 years prior to being employed by the City of Missouri Valley.

April 15

Severe weather caused some damage and also produced tornadic activity in Crawford County on Tuesday night (April 12). Crawford County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller said a probable touchdown of a tornado occurred just east of Highway 59 and Vernon Voss Road. Miller said the tornado took out some trees on the Vernon Voss Road between Highway 59 and Highway 39. High winds blew trees down around the county and a carport in Manilla was blown over. Power was off for a short time in Denison. “The guys did a great job of storm spotting,” Miller said. “We had a firefighter spot the possible tornado before the weather service put us in a warning at 8:30.”

May 6

Bradley Hanson, who became Denison’s city manager effective May 17, was handed the key to the city from Terry Crawford, the current city manager/city engineer. Crawford said 10 years ago he received the key from the departing city manager and was passing it on. Crawford stayed on with the city as city engineer until the end of July. In late May, the city council voted to send out requests for qualifications for engineering services.

May 6

Janine Keim, 69, of Denison, former manager of Consumers Credit Union, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment at a hearing that was concluded on Wednesday (May 4) in federal district court in Sioux City. She was sentenced for making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Keim pleaded guilty to that charge on May 24, 2021. As of January 29, she was at RRM Minneapolis, a residential reentry management field office with a release date of May 5, 2023.

May 17

Customers of Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) operated under a Water Watch from about mid-June to mid-October 2021. The Water Watch returned, effective as of the DMU Board action on Monday evening (May 16). “To the public, there’s a perception because of the rains that we’ve have, and kind of plentiful lately, that the water situation is good, but that’s not the case,” said Jack Webb, who at the time was DMU’s water utility manager. “The problem is over this past winter and spring, when normally we have recharging of the aquifer, there wasn’t any.”

June 10

“Movie in the Park,” hosted by the Kiron Community Club, scheduled its first offering on June 17, “The Sandlot.” “Movie in the Park” is a fundraiser for the Kiron 125th anniversary that will take place in 2024.

July 12

A storm that popped up Sunday night/Monday morning (July 10-11) brought damaging wind speeds of 69 miles an hour to Crawford County. The wind speed measurement was taken at the Denison Municipal Airport. Crawford County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller said the storm came out of the blue. He said on Sunday night predictions were for a smaller percentage of a severe storm and it initially looked like the storm would miss Crawford County. He said Deloit, Dow City, Denison, Charter Oak and Ricketts received a lot of tree damage. Vail, Westside and Kiron receive a lesser amount of damage, and Schleswig had some tree damage. Miller added that a tree went through a metal building on Brian Brodersen’s farm near Charter Oak. A building under construction on the east side of Yellow Smoke Road and north of Bohlmann Inc. was brought to the ground.

August 5

The new Under the Son Childcare Center in Schleswig is headed for an opening on August 23 and had an open house scheduled for August 17. Center Director Stacy Jepsen and Assistant Director Julie Schroeder started in May. The other staff members started work on August 9.

August 12

Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist for Sac, Calhoun, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties, said crops and plants were crashing down at an accelerated rate in comparison to other years. The crop conditions were driven by a lack of moisture during the season and as a carryover from the previous season. Witt said that Western Iowa was behind about seven inches of rain.

August 16

Crawford County Home Health, Hospice, and Public Health was renamed Crawford County Community Health. With the upcoming change of location for the facility, Kim Fineran, administrator of the agency, said the time seemed right to change the name. On Monday (August 16), Crawford County finalized an agreement with Crawford County Memorial Hospital to purchase the City Center Clinic building (formerly Dr. Dennis Crabb’s office) for $300,000.

August 16

Daniel McGinnis, a sergeant with the Denison Police Department, resigned Tuesday, August 9. He had been on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. A change-in-order status form filed later with the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy revealed that McGinnis had been accused of having sexual relations with at least two adult females while on duty. One incident was consensual and one was by coercion.

September 16

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (September 13) approved a contract with Sabre Communications Corporation, of Sioux City, for construction of the final four towers in the county’s new radio communications system. Five companies had submitted proposals. Proposals were received for construction of towers in Charter Oak, Dow City, Manilla, and Vail. At $1,021,935, the Sabre Industries proposal was about $170,000 lower than the next lowest proposal.

September 23

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (September 20) approved an open burn ban to start next at noon on Friday, September 30. The ban was ordered to last until November 1. Board Chairman Kyle Schultz said he was concerned with the dry conditions at a time when crops are maturing. Greg Miller, Crawford County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said the ban will be for county areas outside of city limits; cities have their own ordinances. Schultz said quick action could be taken to rescind the ban if the county gets a lot of rain.

September 30

GLC Beef, a Black Angus beef products retailer, is now open for business in Dow City in a new building at 124 Franklin Street that has freezer space in it. The business sells steak, hamburger, brisket and anything from beef and even has hot dogs and beef jerky. All the products are cryovac sealed. The beef is all dry-aged for 14 days and is hormone- and antibiotic-free. GLC Beef, for Garrett Land and Cattle, is a family project.

October 11

The Chamber and Development Council of Crawford County (CDC) on Monday (October 10) announced that Evan Blakley plans to depart the role of executive director within six months, by March 31, 2023. By early November, Blakley had served 10 years in the role that oversees the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Tourism programs for Denison and Crawford County. The Board of Directors said it would seek to fill the role no later than April 1, 2023.

October 14

Olivia Neter, a project developer with Liberty Power, of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (October 11) to tell them about a wind turbine field the company would like to build in the county. The proposed project would produce 200 megawatts (MW) of power from wind – and may include a solar energy component if landowners are agreeable, she said. Neter said she was meeting with the supervisors to start to build a long-term relationship before the project begins rather than showing up when the project is ready for permitting. She said the company wants to hear local opinions to find out if this is the right community for the project.

October 21

On October 18, Denison City Manager Brad Hanson announced the names of eight individuals who were appointed to the steering committee for Denison’s 2022 community visioning program. They are Jenna Beam, habilitation manager, Mosaic; Sara Woerdehoff, WESCO Industries and city resident; Alma Puga, League of United Latin American Citizens; Jon Schuttinga, Rotary member and city resident; Pam Soseman, mayor; Greg Miller, city councilmember; Mike Vogt, transportation (street) superintendent; and Mike Pardun, Denison Community School District superintendent. Two high school students, a representative from Crawford County Memorial Hospital and a representative from the Crawford County Wellness Committee were yet to be selected. Denison is one of 10 Iowa communities that were selected to participate in the Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program in 2022. The award-winning program integrates technical landscape planning and design techniques with sustainable community action to assist community leaders and volunteers in making sound and meaningful decisions about the local landscape.

October 28

Tuesday night (October 25), a drama as riveting as any seen on the stage of the Donna Reed Theater was presented, this one scripted by real life. It was a unique opportunity for the public to witness the Iowa Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in a venue other than the Iowa Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines. Crawford County and Denison seemed an ideal location for the hearing of the oral arguments in State of Iowa v. Fethe Feshaye Baraki because ethnic diversity. Normally the Iowa Supreme Court justices would conference after hearing the oral arguments, but on Tuesday they instead opened up the session for a question and answer period. Following the court session, the Crawford County Bar Association hosted a reception in the lobby of the theater.

October 28

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (October 25) continued to move toward enacting a “hazardous liquid pipeline” ordinance for the county. County Attorney Colin Johnson presented a draft of an ordinance that he said was drawn from multiple sources and was heavily influenced by a Shelby County ordinance. The ordinance would require a company that has filed a petition with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) for a permit to construct a hazardous liquid pipeline in Crawford County to submit an application to the county zoning administrator for a conditional use permit within seven days of the IUB filing; the company would be required to provide a range of documentation. The proposed ordinance sets minimum separation distances for a hazardous liquid pipeline from a variety of locations.

November 1

The Eventide community celebrated Older American’s Month by honoring “8 Over 80,” eight Crawford County citizens over the age of 80 who have made positive contributions to the community throughout their lifetimes. They are Robert Andresen, of Schleswig; Orville Bohlmann, of Denison; Roger Conrad, of Manilla; Clarence Hoffman, of Denison; Barbara Koch, of Kiron; Margaret Trierweiler, of Denison; Don Uker, Denison and Casa Grande, Arizona; and Gordon Wiebers, of Denison. Four additional people honored are Joleen Sievertsen, Loretta Andersen, Ken Davis and Nadine Friedrichsen.

November 11

Kyle Schultz handily won re-election to the Crawford County Board of Supervisors in the Tuesday, November 8, General Election. Craig Dozark will serve on the board of supervisors for the first time after winning the second most votes, and Dave Muhlbauer will return to the supervisors after placing third in a four-way race for the three seats up for election. Schultz, a Republican from Charter Oak, was first elected to the board of supervisors in 2014 and won re-election in 2018. Muhlbauer, a Democrat from Manilla, was elected to the board of supervisors in 2016 and lost a bid for re-election in 2020. Two incumbents, Eric Skoog and Jeri Vogt, did not seek re-election.

November 18

The bridge just south of Highway 30 on Donna Reed road is showing signs of deterioration and will be replaced in the next few years. The bridge carries traffic over the Union Pacific (UP) Railroad tracks. A UP inspector first noticed the deterioration of the bridge structure. Even though the bridge is in within the Denison city limits, the replacement project will likely be a joint effort between the City of Denison and Crawford County because the bridge is on a farm to market route.

November 22

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on November 15 that Denison native Taryn (Dozark) Frideres would take over the role of her chief of staff on December 1. Frideres is a 2003 Denison High School graduate; she has business and political science degrees from Drake University and a law degree from the University of Iowa. Her parents are Craig and Cindy Dozark of Denison. Her husband, Matt, is also from Denison. Frideres spent the last year and a half as Reynolds’s chief operating officer (COO). She said in that position she was effectively a cabinet secretary; she was in charge of managing the 36 agencies that report to the governor. She was also in charge of implementing legislation that the governor got passed in the legislature – legislation that the legislature introduced and passed — ensuring that it was implemented appropriately.

November 22

Denison City Council members want to implement a more-inviting property tax abatement plan to spur more housing. As it existed, the city will abate 100% of the value of single-family residential construction or improvements for three years, but only on the first $75,000 of new value. After discussion at the November 15 meeting, the city council is pursuing a more aggressive, 10-year property tax abatement schedule – 100% abatement for five years and a sliding scale for the next five years.

November 25

At the Monday, November 21, meeting, the Denison School Board and staff conducted a financial discussion on the use of the penny sales tax revenue to fund an addition to the Broadway Elementary building. The estimated cost of the investment is around $17.8 million, which is proposed to be financed with a 15-year sales tax bond. No property taxes would be used for the project. A financial analysis showed that with the annual principal and interest payment on the 15- year bond, the district would still have about $945,000 a year in sales tax revenue and PPEL revenue to fund other projects, such as roof repairs, the purchase of transportation and technology upgrades. At the time of the discussion, the school district had a balance of about $4.2 million in penny sales tax revenue and physical plant and equipment levy revenue.

December 2

District Court Judge Zachary Hindman on Wednesday, November 30, sentenced Matthew Ray Oney to the maximum possible terms of incarceration, to be served consecutively (back to back) for all eight counts for which a jury found Oney guilty on September 21. The jury verdict against Oney, 36, relates to a fire that destroyed a house at 2710 140th Street, Dow City, on March 27, 2022. Asleep inside the house were Oney’s ex-wife, Holly Oney; Holly’s stepfather and mother, Randy and Jacqueline Park; and two minor children, including the daughter of Holly and Matthew Oney. Of the eight counts, the most serious are arson in the first degree and attempt to commit murder (against Holly Oney). Percentages apply to the 25-year maximums for each charge. For arson in the first degree, Hindman sentenced Oney to 70% or 17.5 years, the highest percentage allowable. The percentage for attempt to commit murder is set at 70%, another 17.5 years. At the time of the sentencing, Oney had already filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Iowa. As of January 29, a trial court judge had not been assigned to the case.

December 6

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is in the process of narrowing down a plan for a potential expansion and revision of the hospital’s facilities. About a year ago, CCMH interviewed design companies and hired Invision Architects, of Des Moines, to create a new master facility plan, something the hospital has never had since being built 12 years ago. Invision produced a list of needs prioritized by urgency. The report provided by Invision includes an estimate of what the changes would cost but does not include a design. The hospital qualified for a USDA loan of up to $22 million at a locked-in interest rate of 2.5%. After responses were received on request for qualifications for a construction manager at risk, Graham Construction, of Des Moines, was chosen based on a scoring matrix. Invision is now helping CCMH narrow the project to the essentials. The project, as envisioned at present, includes expansion and reorganization of the clinic and physical therapy spaces, changes to the admitting area, and addresses maintenance issues such as emergency doors and air handlers. Taxes will not be used to pay for any part of the project; any money that is borrowed will be paid back from net patient revenues.

December 9

As a follow-up to a November 2 community meeting about the proposed Crawford County Wellness Center, three city officials spoke at the senior center in Denison on December 7. Concerns expressed by seniors at the November 2 meeting were that the city was trying to force them to use a senior center that is part of the wellness center design concept. The sentiment was the same among seniors at the December 7 meeting — leave us where we are (201 South Main) and fix the building. Councilwoman Jessica Garcia, who is among the initial members of the Crawford County Wellness Center Committee, said it was never the intent to blindside or force seniors to use what would be the multipurpose room at the proposed wellness center. As the discussion evolved, it was pointed out that using the space as a senior center would not incur any costs to seniors. Garcia said she wanted the seniors to know that there was no ill-conceived notion of putting a senior center into the wellness center. “It looks like it is going to be a new facility. If that’s what your interest is, in using that, that’s great, but it wasn’t anything where we were trying to disregard anyone, and I apologize sincerely if anybody felt that way at all,” she said.

December 9

On Tuesday, December 6, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors enacted a wind tower construction compliance certificate that requires a setback of four times tower height from the occupied residence of a non-participating landowner. Although it had never appeared on any draft of the construction compliance certificate in previous board discussions, a setback requirement of three times tower height from all property lines of adjoining but non-participating landowners was also enacted. The certificate also requires that a wind turbine company notify in writing all property owners within four times the height of a proposed tower of a request for a variance. A variance may be requested if the owner of the adjoining property agrees to allow a wind turbine within the setback distance. The certificate requires a setback of two miles from incorporated communities and one mile from unincorporated communities, and has no restrictions for rural housing except for the residence and property line restrictions listed above.

December 16

Bradley Wendt, 46, chief of police for the City of Adair, owner of gun shops in Denison and Anita and a former Denison Police Department officer, was indicted Wednesday, December 14, by a federal grand jury in Des Moines with unlawfully obtaining and possessing machine guns. A friend, Robert Williams, 56, of Manning and the owner of Williams Contracting LLC, was indicted at the same time. On January 5, Wendt pleaded not guilty in federal district court in Des Moines to all 20 counts filed against him by the U.S. Government, and Williams pleaded not guilty to the four charges filed against him. Both Wendt and Williams were released on bond. A trial is scheduled for February 27. Wendt was placed on unpaid suspension as the Adair police chief but was then reinstated.

December 20

The average value of farm land in Crawford County was reported at $13,060 per acre for 2022, according to the annual survey conducted by Iowa State University. The average value for 2021 was $10,835, marking a 20.5% increase year to year. From 2020 to 2021, land values in Iowa skyrocketed 29% statewide, on average, according to the survey. The 2021 to 2022 average statewide increase was 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre. The report on the survey said the nominal value of an acre of farmland is again higher in 2022 than at any point since Iowa State University began surveying values in 1941. When adjusted for inflation, the 2022 average value surpasses the previous inflation-adjusted record value set in 2013 for the first time.

December 27