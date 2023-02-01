A look back at Harrison County in 2022

Note: Dates listed are the 2022 publication dates of the Twiner-Herald.

January 12

The Harrison County Conservation Board (HCCB) launched a special project called “Before the Willow.” As part of the construction of the new Willow Lake Nature Center near Woodbine, a deck will overlook the lake and Easton Trail. Interpretive panels will be installed on the deck to tell the story of the lake or what locals affectionately call “The Willow.” Using maps and historical photos, HCCB wants to tell the story of what the area looked like before, during and after construction.

January 19

Faculty at Woodbine Community Schools had the opportunity on January 12 to hear from and ask questions of Dr. Yong Zhao, an educator who has taught in the United States, Australia and his native country of China. He is a Foundation Distinguished Professor in the School of Education at the University of Kansas and a professor in Educational Leadership at the Melbourne Graduate School of Education in Australia. He also served in a number of capacities for the Global and Online Education in the College of Education, University of Oregon, and he was University Distinguished Professor at the College of Education, Michigan State University. Zhao said Woodbine is similar in some ways to the rural village in which he was raised in China. But it has significant differences, too. His village was much smaller – about 200 people and it was in a remote area of the nation.

February 2

District Court Judge Greg W. Steensland ordered a life of incarceration for Kristofer Allen Erlbacher, 29, of Woodbine, at a sentencing hearing at the Harrison County Courthouse in Logan on the morning of December 31. On December 10, Erlbacher was found guilty of murder in the first degree in the December 17, 2020, death of Caleb Solberg, 30, of Moorhead, outside of Dave’s Old Home Café in Pisgah. The verdict was handed down after a November 16-18 bench trial was conducted before Steensland. Erlbacher had waived his right to a jury trial.

February 9

Acting on a recommendation by a three-member committee of non-certified staff and a recommendation from Superintendent Justin Wagner, the Woodbine School Board on February 2 approved two steps to increase the wage for non-certified staff. The first step will increase the pay from $11.50 to $13 an hour beginning this Friday. The second phase, which will start on July 1, will increase the wage from $13 an hour to $14 an hour. Wagner said the focus of the study that had been done on the wages is to take the staff that does a tremendous job with the district’s students and moving them above the federal poverty line in compensation.

February 16

Iowa Western Community College’s dream to open a career academy in Missouri Valley came closer to reality last week with a large donation from two longtime community leaders, Larry and Bunny Buss. They announced a $300,000 donation to Iowa Western to help establish an academy in their hometown of Missouri Valley during a ceremony on February 9. Iowa Western intends to focus on agriculture, construction, electrical and welding when it opens the door to the new regional center. High school leaders from Missouri Valley, Tri Center, Logan-Magnolia and West Harrison/ West Monona were on hand for the donation announcement and praised the establishment of the new academy.

March 2

On March 4, the Harrison County Assessor’s Office will be down to just one employee, the assessor. Four days after that, the assessor will be gone. Chief Deputy Assessor Joanna Barnard and Assessor Clerk Leigh Meeker resigned, with their last day on March 4. And now Assessor Brenda Loftus has resigned, effective March 8. All cited many of the same reasons for their resignations, all directed at people in the courthouse system but outside their office: micromanagement of the office, constant judgment of work products, constant scrutiny and harassment. Loftus’s resignation was made at the end of the conference board’s meeting on Tuesday, February 22, when she personally handed copies of her letter to board members and then gave a number of letters for members of the audience to pass around.

March 2

The Logan Community Visioning Committee sought public input. Logan is participating in the 2022 Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program. Community Visioning is a transportation enhancement planning process that serves Iowa communities under 10,000 in population. The program helps community volunteers envision aesthetic and ecological improvements along roadsides and related landscapes by blending environmental stewardship with community improvement projects. The goal of the project is to develop a landscape plan that illustrates the vision of Logan.

March 9

On the fourth attempt in nearly five years, the voters of the Logan-Magnolia School District last Tuesday approved a bond issue to renovate and add on to the school building. Bond issues in June 2017 ($9.34 million), April 2019 ($5.34 million) and November 2019 ($5.5 million) had failed; the last time the issue was just short of passing with 59.8% voter approval. The issue that passed last Tuesday (March 1) is an $8.8 million, 20-year general obligation bond issue. The vote was 790-370 (68.1% to 31.9%). Bond issues must receive at least a 60% majority vote to be approved. The overall cost of the project is around $12.4 million. The Logan-Magnolia School Board is dedicating about $3.6 million out of SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) revenue to this project with the idea that the SAVE money would be dedicated to the proposed new gym/Panther Dome. The project will add three junior-senior high school science labs/classrooms; create a newly-constructed elementary music room; create 1,200- plus square feet of additional storage space for the district and for the music programs; solve the high school music department storage issues and add practice space for peak times of the day; allow for three elementary classroom per grade level; create a new elementary media center; convert one of the present science classrooms into a Lifetime Skills classroom; and construct the gym/ Panther Dome.

March 9

The Woodbine Community School District’s (WCSD) $5 million general obligation bond issue received a large majority vote, 70.28% to 29.72%. The vote count was 305-129. The bond issue will trigger a $3 million philanthropic match which will go toward the IGNITE Pathways operating fund. The bond issue would be paid off in nine years, and as Superintendent Justin Wagner explained during a Facebook video, it will result in a net neutral property tax levy as the district is paying off current bonds early. Of the $5 million on bond revenue, $3 million will go toward IGNITE Pathways infrastructure. The remaining $2 million will be used to renovate the elementary classrooms to bring them in line with the transformational spaced needed for the Tiger Learning program that started this year, and to address safety and security issues pointed out in an Iowa Department of Homeland Security audit. The IGNITE Pathways Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center will be a new, state-of-the-art, 45,000 square foot facility completely dedicated to transforming CTE educational experiences for students;

March 23

On Thursday, the Boyer Valley School Board voted to hire Jeremy Christiansen as the next superintendent/high school principal. Christiansen graduated from Boyer Valley High School in 2000 and from Buena Vista University in 2004. He has been employed by Fremont-Mills Community Schools since 2004. He was a physical education teacher for the first five years. He has been the 7-12 principal for the past 13 years and the activities director for the past 16 years. He also served as the head football coach for 18 years and the head track coach for six years.

April 6

On Saturday, March 26, residents in Logan participated in a focus group workshop as part of the Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program. The focus groups are part of an input-gathering process underway to identify transportation needs and opportunities for enhancements in Logan. The workshop was conducted at the Logan-Magnolia Schools. The Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University (ISU) Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever. ISU and Trees Forever came back to the school on Monday (March 28) and facilitated the two student focus groups, one for 6-12 year olds and the other for 13-18 year olds. Following are some of the major needs and opportunities that emerged from the focus groups.

Recreational trail

Improved sidewalks city-wide

Improved cross-walk safety on state highways through town

Pedestrian connectivity to major ‘city-centers’ including the community schools

Improved handicap accessibility on 4th Avenue

Improved lighting and signage through town. The ideas listed are just a few of many, and are not final plans.

April 20

According to a press release issued by Harrison County Emergency Management Coordinator Philip Davis, the National Weather Service in Omaha confirmed that two EF1 tornados touched down in Harrison County on Tuesday, April 12. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Harrison County at about 7:53 p.m. on that day. The first tornado touched down just north of the Old Town Conservation area outside Missouri Valley. It was on the ground for approximately 10 minutes with peak winds estimated at 100 miles per hour. It traveled approximately nine and a one-half miles and measured about 140 yards wide. Although much of this area is rural and agricultural land, a residence just outside the initial touch down location and a barn located about two miles south of Logan sustained damage from the storm. Although it came from the same storm cell, a second EF1 tornado touched down just east of Woodbine. The National Weather Service reported that this tornado was a brief touchdown as it was on the ground for approximately three minutes. The Woodbine tornado had estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The debris field noted on radar shows this tornado was approximately 200 yards wide and traveled about 2.3 miles before lifting back up to the sky. One house on Slater Avenue sustained significant damage from the storm system. Davis reported that the tornado activity resulted in one injury to a fire department member while checking on a resident after the storm system had passed through the area. He said the first responder was treated and released for injuries the night of the storm.

April 20

Harrison County went under an open burning ban effective at 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday, April 15. The request from Harrison County Emergency Management Coordinator Philip Davis applies to the fire departments that have all or part of their fire districts within Dunlap, Little Sioux, Logan, Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Modale, Persia, Pisgah and Woodbine. Open burning is prohibited in these fire districts. The open burning ban will remain in effect until Davis notifies the State Fire Marshal that conditions no longer exist to warrant the ban. Any violation of the open burning ban is a simple misdemeanor.

April 27

Woodbine Main Street, Inc. received a Leadership Award at the annual Main Street Iowa Development Awards celebration conducted on April 22 at Community Choice Credit Union Convention in Des Moines. The program honors the efforts to those who work to revitalize Iowa’s downtowns. Woodbine was one of 43 Leadership Award recipients, which honors significant and inspirational leadership and volunteer contributions to their local main street programs. The Spirit of Main Street Award was also presented to the network of 53 local Main Street executive directors for their dedication, creativity and commitment to their local economic development efforts through the challenges of 2020 and 2021. This includes Woodbine Main Street and its executive director, Deb Sprecker.

May 4

Court Oviatt, of Logan, has been completely blind since September, 2013, when he suffered a stroke in the optic nerve of his “good” eye. Court suffered the loss of vision in his other eye in the early `90’s. But, he’s never let that slow him down. Always an active man, after losing his sight, Court began to walk around the town. Having grown up in Logan, he was able to use his memory and his cane (and sometimes a little help from residents) to walk and stay in shape. Court made it his mission to use a planned 87-minute walk on his 87th birthday on May 6 at the Crew Center as an opportunity to raise funds to support Ava Fischer, of Logan, and her family. She suffered devastating injuries in a car crash on March 25.

May 11

Logan-Magnolia Schools announced its 2022 science fair as the first annual Scott Weber Memorial Science Fair. In first place, Cora Killpack’s Ruben’s Tune and winner of $150. Second place was Jaelyn Lease with her corn plastics and winner of $125. Third place and $100 went to Abby Czarnecki with aquaponics. Fourth place and $75 went to Rory Madsen in measuring food calories. Fifth place and winner of $50 was Titus Perelman’s air quality project. Rounding out the top ten spots were Logan Bratetic, Marki Bertlesen, Jeremiah Woosley, Brooke Johnsen, and Evan Roden.

May 18

The Harrison County Humane Society will be making an exciting transition soon — a move into an additional building. The humane society will retain the existing facility, an older building right across from the park in Logan. Mary Cannon, events coordinator for the humane society, said the existing building was obtained in about 2008, and some things were done to it but many things that are needed cannot be accomplished. So the humane society acquired the building next door, to the north. The building has been transformed with new kennels for dogs and cats, has running water and has meet and greet rooms for people and animals to get acquainted.

June 8

School day memories of many Woodbine High School graduates of 2022 and beyond will likely be different than those who attended alumni banquet on May 28. The reason is that the face of education is changing at the school for those who choose the IGNITE Pathways career and technical education program. The first year of IGNITE Pathways was the 2021-2022 school year. “The reality for over 100 years public education has not changed but I am here to tell you it is changing in Woodbine,” said Michelle Waite Barry, a 2001 Woodbine graduate and curriculum director of IGNITE Pathways.

August 17

Criticisms and support for two LGBTQIA books in the collection at the Logan Public Library sparked a public comment period and a change of venue for Monday’s (August 15) library board meeting. The meeting was postponed to 4 p.m. on Monday and moved to the Logan Community Center because of the anticipated number of people in attendance. At the heart of the issue are separate formal requests submitted by two patrons, that asked the library board to consider removing the book “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag” from the collection. A second book, “And That’s Their Family!” written by Kailee Coleman, of Harlan, was also asked to be removed from the library, although not through the formal request process. Both books are written for younger readers. The formal request process must be followed for the library board to consider removing materials. Library Director Kate Simmons said the two requests for reconsideration forms for the book about Harvey Milk were reviewed at the library board’s July 11 meeting where the complainants spoke, another person criticized the book and two members of the community spoke in support of the book. The board members unanimously decided to retain the book in the library’s collection because it was found to not violate the Collections Development Policy in any way.

August 31

Visitors to Willow Lake Recreation Area will be able to get a great overall view of the lake and park from the deck of the new nature center that is under construction. It will also offer a bit of a lesson about the area people are looking at. Scott Nelson, director of the Harrison County Conservation Board, said the deck will have a history display of Willow Lake. “The deck is going to be an extension of the interior of the nature center aspect,” he said. “When you walk through the big doors in the center part of the building, and walk out on the deck, along the handrail that will be going up will be a display about Willow Lake itself.” That display will show different stages in the history of Willow Lake. On the exterior wall by the deck will be a dedication wall, honoring the partners in the development of the new nature center. The design of the dedication wall is still being considered.

September 14

The Logan-Magnolia School District was one of 10 school districts to be awarded a grant for training and coaching school health care workers on COVID response-and-recovery initiatives focused on social-emotional-behavioral health. Logan-Magnolia received a $30,300 grant. The grant awards were announced on Monday (September 12). The COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplement Funding grants will help school districts enhance mental health literacy, implement evidence-based practices and expand capacity for addressing the social-emotional-behavioral health needs of students resulting from or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

October 5

Iowa National Guard Airmen recently stood up a giant tension fabric structure that is a precursor to an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission taking place at Woodbine High School in the coming months. The fabric structure will initially house teams of U.S. military members traveling to the area to help construct a new IGNITE Pathways building already under construction in Woodbine. Woodbine School Superintendent Justin Wagner requested the support of the Department of Defense (DOD) IRT program to help construct the new IGNITE Pathways building as well as the accompanying tension fabric structure. Wagner said he became aware of the IRT program because of his longtime affiliation with the Air National Guard. Col. Wagner also serves as the vice wing commander with the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City as a traditional guard member. According to Wagner this is the first ever IRT project taking place in Iowa.

October 26

On Sunday, October 23, around 1:15 p.m., Harrison County 911 received a call for a field on fire on 235th Street near Hamilin Avenue southeast of Mondamin. Modale and Mondamin Fire departments were paged to the area. Due to volatile weather conditions and available fuels, the fire spread quickly. Mondamin fire requested mutual aid to assist with containment of the fire. Fire and rescue units and personnel from Little Sioux, Mondamin, Modale, Missouri Valley, Logan, Magnolia, Pisgah, Woodbine, Dunlap, Panama, Portsmouth, and Blencoe responded to contain the fire. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Valley Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Harrison County Emergency Management and Shelby County Emergency Management also responded to the area to assist. Multiple local farmers responded with tractors and disks to help contain fire. At approximately 6 p.m., the fire was determined to be under control and knocked down. There were no reported injuries or structures damaged.

November 9

An open burning ban remains in place for Harrison County. The open burning ban prohibits all open burning in Harrison County including all incorporated city limits within the county. On Thursday night (November 3), residents in Harrison County received some much-needed rainfall. Although the rainfall provided some relief to the dry conditions, Harrison County remains in very high fire danger. The burn ban will remain in effect until conditions significantly improve. Since the burn ban was implemented on October 28, fire departments have responded to 11 reported fires in the county, which have resulted in multiple departments and personnel called upon from Harrison County and the surrounding areas to extinguish them.

November 16

In the only contested county race on the Tuesday, November 8, General Election ballot, Tony Smith, an incumbent, and Brian Rife won seats on the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. The five-candidate race also had Roger J. Gunderson, Dan Cohrs and Jerry Keizer on the ballot. Smith and Rife are Republicans who won in the primary election in June. Gunderson, Cohrs and Keizer were placed on the ballot by petition after the primary election.

November 30

The Harrison County Assessor’s Conference Board Chairman Walter Utman announced the appointment of Emily Allmon as the new Harrison County Assessor. Allmon completed all the necessary educational requirements and testing needed to be appointed to the position. She worked as the real estate deputy in the Auditor’s Office for the past three and one-half years and is currently the IT administrator for the courthouse.

December 21