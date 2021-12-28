A merry and bright greeting

There was no snow to make the ground white, but John Waite made sure Christmas was merry and bright with this colorful, lighted display in his yard at 318 South 15th Street in Denison. His house was the winner of the sixth annual Light Up Our Town lighting contest co-sponsored by Denison Parks & Rec, Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) and the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County (CDC). Waite won $50 off his electric bill and a $50 CDC gift card. The winner was announced on Thursday. The photo above shows only a part of the display, which is half a block long. Photo by Gordon Wolf