A message to our readers

For many years, we have had the privilege of covering this community with the most informative and engaging local news content in the region. We’ve enjoyed getting to know the people and places, the school leaders and sports stars, the businesses and elected officials that make this community unique. Your trust and faith in us has been an honor, and we wish to sincerely thank our readers and advertisers for their support over the years.

Now, we’re excited to share the news that starting with our next edition, you’ll get all the best local journalism you love from the Bulletin and Review, as well as coverage from throughout Crawford and Harrison counties, in our new, expanded print publication.

The new newspaper, called the Bulletin-Review, will be published once a week on Wednesdays and will replace the Tuesday Bulletin and the Friday Review. It will carry stories, photos, advertising and more from the communities along the Boyer River Valley, including Denison, Logan and Woodbine, as we look to enhance our readership throughout the region.