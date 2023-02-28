The Denison High School (DHS) gym will see a lot of activity this summer, but not from athletic events.

Last Monday the Denison School Board members looked at plans for a gym makeover.

The architect believes that the project can be completed during the summer and be ready for the 2023-2024 school year.

The last time the gym received aesthetic changes may have been about 15 years ago.

School board members were shown options for the design of the end caps (the walls at the end of the gym) and options for a design and color scheme for the gym floor.

Bleachers

The wooden bleachers will be replaced with hard plastic bleachers manufactured nearly all in the school’s purple color. The Monarch gold color will accent the bleacher’s seats that are next to the aisles.

The new bleachers will have three aisles instead of two to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), said Superintendent Mike Pardun.

He noted that had the wooden bleachers remained, they would have had to have been modified to meet ADA requirements.

Besides regular maintenance and the replacement of some boards, the wooden bleachers are original to the building when it opened in 1970, Pardun said.

“We have not determined what we will do with the wood from the bleachers yet, but the metal undercarriage will be scrapped and sold as salvage,” he added.

Spacing of bleacher benches

Bleacher benches on what is now the visitors’ side (south side) and the balcony seating on the home side (north side) will be spaced 24 inches apart, instead of the current 22 inches.

Benches on the lower set of bleachers on the north side will remain at 22 inches apart.

The reason that 22 inches will be retained is to keep the rise to the balcony the same so that people can still have access between the balcony and the lower deck via the aisles.

Pardun said the 24 inches gives people a little more room so they don’t feel like their knees are crowding the back of the person in front of them, or that they are bumping into knees of the person behind them.

Benches spaced at 24 inches in the balcony will create more space between the railing and the first row.

“By code we have to go to 24 inches to get extra space,” said Pardun.

He added that ADA requirements apply to the pathway and said currently the pathway gets congested as people come and go from their seats.

The railing on the balcony side does not meet current standards, and the architects have proposed clear laminate glass that people can see through, instead of trying to look around the railing bars now.

Media platforms and wheelchair seating

Bleachers will have areas that can be changed to wheelchair accessible.

Two media platforms will be built into the bleachers, for the most part eliminating the need to use the crow’s nest above the top bleachers on the south side of the gym. The media platforms would have rails around them and would fold up with the bleachers.

“I’ve had some concerns with liability with the crow’s nest,” Pardun said. “It has an open ladder without a back. You don’t see many places that still have that.”

The crow’s nest will not be taken down. Pardun said there could be times that it is needed when the gym will be packed and the media platforms will be used for spectator seating. Broadcast media would then use the crow’s nest.

Moving the players and scorer’s bench

Another change planned is to move the player and coach seating to folding chairs on the floor on the south side of the gym. Currently, teams and coaches sit on the lowest bleacher bench on the north side.

Pardun said that with the bleacher changes, about six feet would separate the bottom bleacher from the feet of the athletes. In front of the seated athletes would be a foot to the playing surface.

The scorers’ table would also be on the floor on the south side, between the seating for the teams. It is currently built into the bleachers on the north side of the gym with fans seated immediately adjacent to the back and both sides. This proposed change was welcomed by school board member Kris Rowedder who is an official scorer at games.

Seating capacity

Pardun said the architects figure the seating capacity now at 2,080. The school promotes the capacity at 1,850. The recalculated capacity with the changes is 1,580.

Pardun, Dave Wiebers, the high school principal, Derek Fink, the activities director, and maintenance had discussed the proposed changes last Monday prior to the school board meeting and thought that 1,580 would be sufficient for most events.

An event when the gym is always packed is the commencement ceremony. Pardun said while bleacher seating will be reduced, the floor will have more space for chairs at graduation.

End caps

Of the alternates presented for the end cap, the top choice of many board members was a vinyl wrap that incorporates the entirety of the word “Monarchs” with the lion mascot. The second overall choice was a design incorporating the school’s name, “Monarchs” and the lion mascot. Both would be in the school colors

The board did not make a final choice on the end cap. They wanted to compare the cost of a vinyl wrap to a painted end cap, and they also wanted some data on the durability of the wrap.

The design of the vinyl wrap was taken from the wall mats in the gym and would be nearly impossible to recreate in paint, and if it could, it would be labor intensive and cost more.

Floor

With colorful bleachers and colorful walls, Pardun recommended a less colorful scheme for the floor. The board members looked at three options, and their top choice was the one with the least amount of color.

All options had the Monarch lion in the center circle, with the lion facing the south side where the teams will be seated.

The same floor will be used. It will be sanded down. Pardun said the district had a choice of using paint for the logos or stain. The maintenance staff prefers stain as it won’t yellow over time like paint.

Pardun also discussed possible rearrangements with where the home fans sit and where the band will be seated but said this could be done after the fact.