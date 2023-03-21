Last week fourth graders in Crawford County learned about electricity – how it is generated, how it gets to their homes and how cooperatives work during visits to Western Iowa Power Cooperative’s (WIPCO) office in Denison.

Along with learning all these lessons through information provided by Assistant Manager Stephanie Wiese and through videos, the more dramatic lessons came in the form of hands-off learning. It was hands-off learning for the students, for their safety, while the hands-on demonstrations were left to the professional linemen, Cameron Youll and Jaxson Pauley, who were, of course, wearing the proper gear to make sure they did not become part of the electricity’s path to the ground.