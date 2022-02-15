Crawford County Caregiver Support Group launched

The first meeting of the Crawford County Caregiver Support Group took place last Thursday at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).

Crawford County Veterans Affairs (VA) Director Louise Galbraith led the effort to form the group.

Galbraith said she became aware of the need for such a group when a spouse of a Crawford County veteran asked her why one didn’t exist in the area.

“After she asked me, I called out to the hospital and talked to (CCMH Executive Administrative Assistant) Wendy Frank,” she said.

Frank and CCMH were very supportive of the idea, Galbraith said.

Galbraith also talked to Emilee Lakner, Crawford County Home, Health, Hospice and Public Health; Karen Claussen , Angels Care Home Health; Amanda Miller, St. Croix Hospice; and Kendal Esteves of Reed Place Senior Living.

All were interested in contributing.

“It’s a very wonderful collaboration of agencies,” she said.

Galbraith said the group’s main goals are to:

-Serve an increasing number of family caregivers with practical help, support and information.

-Improve the quality of life for family caregivers by reducing their day-to-day stress and financial distress.

-Advance the case for family caregiver recognition and support.

-Build family caregivers’ confidence and capability through the dissemination of educational programs that demonstrate a positive impact on the lives of family caregivers.

CCMH has reserved a meeting room at the hospital for the next year for the meetings, which will take place at 3 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.

“We envision the support group as a safe place for caregivers to network, and maybe make some friends with people who understand their feelings and emotions,” Galbraith said. “It could be family caregivers, a former caregiver, or a caregiver of a friend or a neighbor of any age.”

The group meetings will offer support and opportunities for learning.

“Each month, we will have a different program based on their requests for information on topics that they want to learn about,” Galbraith said.

“The first one will be about legal documents and powers of attorney; what do we need, when do we need them, why do we need them, and when do we need to have an attorney involved? Those are all important questions.”

Iowa Judicial District 3 Judge William Ranniger will tackle those topics at the March meeting.

“He won’t give legal advice, but he will be there to answer questions and explain forms and processes,” she said.

Participants will be given contact information for each of the individuals from the participating agencies (see below).

“We urge them to reach out to them as needed,” Galbraith said.

Attendees of the first meeting were asked to suggest topics for future meetings.

“Some of the things they asked about were how to effectively communicate with people with memory issues, or how to know when we need home health, or assisted living or a nursing home,” she said.

Information about different diseases, nutrition, ways to cope with social isolation (because caregivers often can’t get out) and how to protect a loved one’s pride were other suggested topics.

“We’re also talking about having the physical therapy department come in to do some stretching and different tips to reduce stress and tension in our bodies,” Galbraith said. “We want to have various topics but we also want to have something kind of fun every once in a while.”

The main goal is to provide meaningful information and connections at the meetings, she said.

“When you’re a caretaker, your time is very precious and I don’t want people to take an hour of their time and say, ‘Well, that was a waste of my time,’” Galbraith said. “We want to keep it focused very specifically on what they need.”

The discussions at the meetings will be confidential.

“What happens at that meeting stays at that meeting,” Galbraith said. “Confidentiality is very important.”

Participants are not limited to the current providers as she expects to add more contacts from additional providers as the group grows.

“Not all of us will be able to be at every meeting, but we will always make sure it’s well-facilitated,” she said.

Current contacts for the Crawford County Caregiver Support Group:

Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Wendy Frank 712-265-2500

Crawford County Veterans Affairs/General Relief, Louise Galbraith 712-263-2720

Crawford County Home Health & Hospice, Emilee Lakner 712-263-3303

Angels Care, Care Home Health, Karen Claussen 712-263-2266

St. Croix Hospice, Amanda Miller 712-267-1399