A small business weathers the pandemic

“We went from having an email list of 500 to almost 4,000, so we’ve gained a huge following,” Amy said.

They are also doing virtual “shop hops.”

“The quilt industry – fabric stores – have always done shop hops, where the ladies like to travel,” Amy said. “They’ll get in a group of four or five and go from shop to shop. We were involved in a virtual shop hop in October, and it brought us almost 400 orders.”

Sales from the store’s website have also taken off.

All in-store classes have been canceled, and foot traffic is only about a quarter of what it was prior to the pandemic.

Due to the pivot to a steady online presence, the volume of business at Wise Monkey Quilting today is very similar to the volume of a year ago.

Amy said “Cyber Monday” last week was just another day for the store.

“It’s what we’re already doing,” Amy said.

They have shipped products from the store to 43 states.

“We’ve had to actually start a shipping department, which I had never done before,” she said. “We’ve had to totally revamp our business.”