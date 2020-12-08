A small business weathers the pandemic

Wise Monkey Quilting entered the pandemic this spring in much the same way as many other businesses around the state and around the country.
The store closed to walk-in traffic at the end of March, but continued to offer curbside and mail-order service.
“Our customer base is the age group that has been told from the get-go to stay home,” said Amy Healy.
Amy and her husband, Randy, own the store, which moved to a new location in the Denison Crossroads Mall two years ago.
The store remained closed to visitors for six weeks.
“Because we were still doing curbside, we started offering discount fabric,” Amy said. “We started giving away elastic because that was something you couldn’t find anywhere.”
What could have been a business disaster became a story of success as the Healys turned to the internet as a way to stay connected with customers.
They also started doing Facebook Live presentations five days per week.
“When we reopened, we went to doing Facebook Live three days a week instead of every day,” she said.
“Then, in August, we started selling (on) a website called CommentSold.”
They started with about 400 Facebook followers and have more than 2,600 today.
“We went from having an email list of 500 to almost 4,000, so we’ve gained a huge following,” Amy said.
They are also doing virtual “shop hops.”
“The quilt industry – fabric stores – have always done shop hops, where the ladies like to travel,” Amy said. “They’ll get in a group of four or five and go from shop to shop. We were involved in a virtual shop hop in October, and it brought us almost 400 orders.”
Sales from the store’s website have also taken off.
All in-store classes have been canceled, and foot traffic is only about a quarter of what it was prior to the pandemic.
Due to the pivot to a steady online presence, the volume of business at Wise Monkey Quilting today is very similar to the volume of a year ago.
Amy said “Cyber Monday” last week was just another day for the store.
“It’s what we’re already doing,” Amy said.
They have shipped products from the store to 43 states.
“We’ve had to actually start a shipping department, which I had never done before,” she said. “We’ve had to totally revamp our business.”
Two of her employees decided to leave early in the pandemic because they were in the same at-risk age group.
“They were uncomfortable in today’s environment,” Amy said. “And what I needed to do was go from waiting on customers to techie computer support.”
For individuals who want to pivot to doing business online, she said conquering a fear of doing live video is key.
“Don’t be afraid to do live videos on Facebook,” Amy said. “We’ve found people are home alone; they’re not having their usual routines. Just put yourself in front of them.”
She recommends committing to doing live video and sticking with it.
“You have to be very consistent,” she said. “Do the same time every day and be consistent as to what you’re doing.”
Business owners don’t have to have a detailed plan of what to present on Facebook Live.
“I think a lot of people are afraid to put themselves out there on Facebook Live and talk because they don’t have a program,” Amy said.
“Just be yourself and talk. I think people really appreciate that.”
The Facebook algorithm gives priority to video, she said.
“They’re not going to see just a picture that you’re putting on Facebook; they want to see a video,” Amy said.
On Mondays and Thursdays, she and Randy go live at 5 p.m. with what they call “happy hour.”
“We talk for 30 minutes, and that is all we do,” Amy said. “Tuesday nights we do our selling platform, which is an hour. Wednesdays I go on Facebook Live and just walk around the store and show what we have.”
Customers call or send a message when they see something they want to purchase.
“We’ve had a couple come from Rockford, Illinois, because they have watched us each week on Facebook and they wanted to meet us in person,” she said. “We have tons of Minnesotans who have said when this is over they want to road trip down here to the store.”
Amy and Randy communicate with their customers through Facebook, Messenger, email and Instagram.
She expects the online business model, for many businesses, will continue when the pandemic subsides.
“We’ve been told by many people that once things get back to normal they will still do our Facebook Live,” she said.