A spotlight shines on Operation Paint Brush

Denison’s Operation Paint Brush caught the attention of and spurred input from city officials attending an Iowa League of Cities conference last week at Boulders Conference Center.
Colby Ellis, who has been the City of Denison’s code enforcement officer for the past year and a half, spoke about Operation Paint Brush at the Nuisance Abatement Conference on Wednesday.
This is the first year for Operation Paint Brush, which has a goal to provide paint to families with low to moderate incomes.
“There are a lot of homes in the community that just need a fresh coat of paint and they are good to go,” Ellis said.
Denison’s Community Housing Agency is spearheading the program. Details of the program were developed by Ellis and housing agency members over the course of a number of meetings, and then Operation Paint Brush was presented to the city council, which gave its approval.
The city council also approved the use of up to $750 from the city’s low- to moderate-income (LMI) fund for Operation Paint Brush. The city’s bond counsel had said LMI funds could be used for the program.
Ellis said that only one house will be done this year and added that not a lot of people have shown interest so far in applying for Operation Paint Brush. He is hoping to distribute applications earlier next year to generate more interest and get more houses painted next year.
Some details about Operation Paint Brush
The program received a grant of six gallons of paint through the Paint Iowa Beautiful program sponsored by Diamond Vogel Paint and Keep Iowa Beautiful. Ellis said he applied for 50 gallons to see how much the program might receive. He said he would apply for the grant again next year.
Additional paint will be purchased from Studers Do It Best at the hardware store’s cost - $22 a gallon. Two businesses in Denison that sell paint had been contacted and Studers offered the lowest price. LMI funds will be used to purchase additional paint needed.
Only white paint is being supplied because tinted paint is a little more expensive.
The homeowner will have to have the exterior of the house prepared for painting, with areas with chipping paint stripped so that the new coat of paint won’t deteriorate.
Once the homeowner receives the paint, he or she will have three to four weeks to get their house painted.
Ellis was asked who would be responsible for painting the house. That would be the homeowner, Ellis responded but added that Denison Mayor Pam Soseman had provided names of a couple of churches in the community that are looking for community projects.
“If they are willing to help the homeowner paint the house, that’s more than welcome,” said Ellis. “That will make the process a lot easier and quicker.”
Ellis also shared the following details about the application process.
Application forms are available at city hall, 111 North Main Street, and at the office of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, 18 South Main Street. (A copy of the application also accompanies the online version of this story at www.dbrnews.com.)
Completed applications are to be returned to city hall. Copies of the four most recent pay stubs and most recent tax return are to be submitted with the application to show proof of income.
Ellis will share the applications with the city’s housing agency. A subcommittee of the housing agency will look at the applicants’ houses and will decide on the houses that will receive the paint. Approved applications will be returned to Ellis, and he will contact the applicant.
The seed for Operation Paint Brush in Denison came from a similar program in Hollywood, Florida.
Ellis learned about that program through the American Association of Code Enforcement. Operation Paintbrush in Hollywood works on a larger scale. In addition, that city gets its paint through a paint recycling center and offers a choice of five colors.
A video that Ellis shared at the conference said that in the year prior to the production of the video, 750 homes had been painted in Hollywood.
“Obviously I wasn’t planning on painting 750 homes a year, but I had to start somewhere,” he said.
The City of Hollywood’s program is different in other ways. That city requires only proof of residency, through a driver’s license and a current utility bill. Distribution of the paint is not based on income.
Ellis said that he and the housing agency had to develop the application for Operation Paint Brush from scratch. He said he had reached out to multiple communities to see if they had similar programs but didn’t find any.
Those who attended Ellis’s presentation had some suggestions. One was to put a sign in the yard where the house received paint from Operation Paint Brush; the sign will help promote the program to others. A suggestion was made to add to the sign the fact that volunteers helped to paint the house (if they did) and to say that paint came from a local supplier.
One participant asked if people are obligated to live in the house for a certain number of years after they received paint through Operation Paint Brush. Ellis said that had not been part of the program as implemented this year.
He did say, in response to another question, that he was going to see how the first year went and may add to the application or make it shorter next year.
Another individual suggested that more choices than white paint be considered, maybe at least three.
Mike Fastenau, director of community and economic development for the City of Perry, said a program like Operation Paint Brush is exactly what communities want – to maintain the existing housing stock. He added that when one house in a neighborhood is painted, neighbors might paint their houses, and the effect snowballs.