A spotlight shines on Operation Paint Brush

“Obviously I wasn’t planning on painting 750 homes a year, but I had to start somewhere,” he said.

The City of Hollywood’s program is different in other ways. That city requires only proof of residency, through a driver’s license and a current utility bill. Distribution of the paint is not based on income.

Ellis said that he and the housing agency had to develop the application for Operation Paint Brush from scratch. He said he had reached out to multiple communities to see if they had similar programs but didn’t find any.

Those who attended Ellis’s presentation had some suggestions. One was to put a sign in the yard where the house received paint from Operation Paint Brush; the sign will help promote the program to others. A suggestion was made to add to the sign the fact that volunteers helped to paint the house (if they did) and to say that paint came from a local supplier.

One participant asked if people are obligated to live in the house for a certain number of years after they received paint through Operation Paint Brush. Ellis said that had not been part of the program as implemented this year.

He did say, in response to another question, that he was going to see how the first year went and may add to the application or make it shorter next year.