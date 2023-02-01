A super turnout for “SOUP”er STEM Night

Inclement weather postponed “SOUP”er STEM Night at Denison Elementary School one week to January 26, but people came out in force to help their children with science, technology, engineering and math challenges.
Stephanie Prussing, technology instructor at Denison Elementary, and Darin Johnson, technology integrationist at Denison Elementary and Broadway Elementary, planned the event to give parents an opportunity to see some of the types of projects their children work on at school.
Children and their parents or other family members had six different stations to challenge them.
A free soup supper was provided, giving the event the name “SOUP”er STEM Night.