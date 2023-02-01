 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A super turnout for “SOUP”er STEM Night

  • 0

Inclement weather postponed “SOUP”er STEM Night at Denison Elementary School one week to January 26, but people came out in force to help their children with science, technology, engineering and math challenges.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Stephanie Prussing, technology instructor at Denison Elementary, and Darin Johnson, technology integrationist at Denison Elementary and Broadway Elementary, planned the event to give parents an opportunity to see some of the types of projects their children work on at school.

Children and their parents or other family members had six different stations to challenge them.

A free soup supper was provided, giving the event the name “SOUP”er STEM Night.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jean Lou Christensen

Jean Lou Christensen

Funeral services for Jean Lou Christensen, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla.

Seven down, two to go

Seven down, two to go

“When you’re in close proximity to an owl and you have the opportunity to look into its eyes, it’s just a feeling that’s unlike anything else,…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Bakhmut: Life along frontline city described as ‘hell’