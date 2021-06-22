A whirlwind week: Children’s Musical Theatre workshop ends with performance on Saturday

“It’s always sort of daunting to look at all the stuff we have to get done, but we’ll make it happen,” said Laurel Olsen, director of this week’s Children’s Musical Theatre workshop, which is sponsored by the Donna Reed Foundation.
“I always feel a lot better after the first day - once everything is cast. Then it feels like you can see what it’s going to be like.”
The Children’s Musical Theatre workshop is for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.
The workshop was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m excited to get started and see the kids and have everybody back together again after two years,” Olsen said.
All the rehearsals and the live production take place in the span of just six days, starting on Monday and ending on Saturday.
This year’s production is The Aristocats KIDS, based on the 1970 Disney film.
“It’s one of the Disney animated classics,” she said. “It was back when they were really into doing animal movies, so they wanted to do one about cats.”
Disney found a script they liked and reworked it as a movie, she said.
“They used a lot of famous actors for the time; a lot of the voices were people that modern families would have recognized.”
Because the story was a product of the 1960s and 1970s, Olsen has some extra work to do with the student cast.
“I’m bracing myself for teaching the kids a lot of the slang from the 60s, and there are also a lot of French words because it’s set in Paris,” she said.
Every rehearsal day is important, due to the short timeline for the workshop.
Kindergarten through second grade students rehearse from 12:30-2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; students in grades three through eight meet from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
“We usually try to have the kids learn two of the group songs per day so that everything is learned by Wednesday for all the songs and choreography,” she said. “You also have to make sure everybody knows where they’re going for movement and blocking and when they’re going onstage and offstage. It’s a lot.”
Olsen has a good backstage team to help keep everything organized.
“They’re working on scenery and finding costumes for all the kids,” she said.
Trisha Boettger, first grade teacher at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison, is in charge of creating the scenery and will help with costumes.
Tylor Schulte, Denison Middle School vocal teacher, will help the students with the vocal elements of the harder songs (solos and duets) and will also help run the sound during the show.
“I have four to five high schoolers and former high schoolers who are coming to help with things, too,” Olsen said.
“I’m hoping to get some parent volunteers to help with costumes. Hopefully we’ll see some people here today (at Monday’s rehearsal) who are willing to help out with some of that.”
The workshop production has borrowed costumes from 20th Street Elementary in the past and may use that option this year, but it may not be needed.
“It’s a little bit more simplistic costuming this year, since it’s mostly cats,” she said.
The team will work with the students on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with the goal of going through the entire production on Thursday.
“We do that again on Friday, as more of a dress rehearsal, and we do a dress rehearsal Saturday morning before the show Saturday afternoon,” she said.
The production will last from 30 to 45 minutes.
Student enrollment is lower this year than in past years, but there are enough students to fill all the roles, she said.
Olsen said she thinks the production will be better than “Cats” (the movie).
“It will probably be less weird, anyway,” she said.