A whirlwind week: Children’s Musical Theatre workshop ends with performance on Saturday

Because the story was a product of the 1960s and 1970s, Olsen has some extra work to do with the student cast.

“I’m bracing myself for teaching the kids a lot of the slang from the 60s, and there are also a lot of French words because it’s set in Paris,” she said.

Every rehearsal day is important, due to the short timeline for the workshop.

Kindergarten through second grade students rehearse from 12:30-2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; students in grades three through eight meet from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

“We usually try to have the kids learn two of the group songs per day so that everything is learned by Wednesday for all the songs and choreography,” she said. “You also have to make sure everybody knows where they’re going for movement and blocking and when they’re going onstage and offstage. It’s a lot.”

Olsen has a good backstage team to help keep everything organized.

“They’re working on scenery and finding costumes for all the kids,” she said.

Trisha Boettger, first grade teacher at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison, is in charge of creating the scenery and will help with costumes.