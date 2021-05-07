A workable solution: McCombs moved to Yellow Smoke Park

At the end of last week, Kay and Emma McComb moved in the trailer they own to a temporary location at Yellow Smoke Park near Denison.

Their move followed a complaint Kay took to the Crawford County Board of Supervisors last week about the asphalt mixing plant next to their home on the west side of Vail.

Jeff Steinkamp, project manager for InRoads Paving, the company that owns the asphalt mix plant, arranged to pay for any fees required to move the McCombs to Yellow Smoke while the plant is in operation.

Kay McComb told the supervisors last week that his wife has several health issues that are exacerbated by the output of the plant.

Steinkamp became aware of the McCombs’ complaint when Crawford County Assessor Duane Zenk approached InRoads Paving following last week’s supervisors meeting.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Jeri Vogt said she is satisfied with the outcome.

“We appreciate Mr. Steinkamp being so willing to work with Mr. McComb,” Vogt said.

She thanked Zenk and Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler for their part in facilitating the resolution and the process of getting the McCombs moved to the park.