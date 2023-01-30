A year’s worth of improvements to customer-owned utilities

At the first board meeting of the year for Denison Municipal Utilities, General Manager Rory Weis provides a look back at the major projects and improvements for the previous year. The presentation for the 2022 year in review took place on January 17. The power point presentation can also be shown to civic groups and other organizations.

Following are the highlights of the report.

Water main replacements

DMU replaced two water mains across rivers in 2022 because the water main was visible due to flood events through the past years. This made the pipes susceptible to freezing and to damage by debris floating down the rivers. The first project was on the East Boyer River where it flows parallel with Highway 59 north of Monogram Quality Foods. Weis said what made this project more interesting is that it was inside the federal levee system and the Army Corps of Engineers had to review and approve the project before it could start. The cost of the project was $363,285.

The second water main replacement project was across the North Boyer River. Weis said it was much easier to replace this main because it was not inside a levee system. The project cost was $125,356.

Going underground

DMU proceeded with plans to install power lines underground in an area Weis calls the 16th Street Overhead to Underground Conversion Project. The project this year will be in the area known as the Safety Zone, located north of the businesses in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Broadway. Quality Communications was awarded the contract to install conduit from the meters at every business to the bases for the transformers and switches. DMU staff will push the wires through the conduit and make the connections. DMU will hire a contractor to replace any concrete that needs to be removed during the project. At the same time, the voltage in the area will be increased to 7,620 kilovolts (kV), the same voltage that the rest of the electric distribution uses. The current voltage is 4,160 kV. This will allow DMU to stock transformers of only one voltage. DMU will also install the electric infrastructure for an electric vehicle charging station in the north part of the Safety Zone, should the municipal electric utility decide to install a charging station in the future. The idea of putting a charging station at that location is the possibility of attracting people to the uptown area.

Free services

DMU continues to work on the conversion of street lights from high pressure sodium to LED. Street lighting is a service to the City of Denison for which it is not charged. “Any energy savings we can achieve is savings to us, and it is also a labor savings,” explained Weis. “We used to have to work a lot on street lights, typically on Friday afternoons. Now that we’re placing so many a year, it’s cutting down on the number of older street lights still in use.” He said the new street light fixtures have had minimal problems for the most part. In the fiscal year that ended June 20, 2022, DMU, and its customers, provided 291,070 kilowatt hours to the street lighting in Denison, an expense of $36,557.55 based on the retail cost of energy. In addition, DMU annually budgets more than $75,000 for new street lights and $30,000 for the maintenance of street lights.

Vac truck

DMU signed a seven-year lease on a new vac truck for the wastewater department. The water department is also finding the vac truck useful when fixing water main breaks. The truck vacuums the water and mud created by the break, which saves a lot of work compared to doing the same task with a backhoe, Weis said. At the end of the seven-year lease, DMU will own the truck.

Transformer

At the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, DMU finalized the replacement of one of the two power transformers at the West Receiving Station. The total cost of the purchase and installation was $782,816. By comparison, the power transformer that the DMU Board voted to purchase on January 17 was bid at $969,179 for the equipment alone, and that price could increase or decrease based on the fluctuation in the cost of materials.

Looking back and ahead five years

For the last five years (fiscal years 2018-2022) DMU’s Capital Improvement Projects totaled $20,886,511 to maintain and make upgrades to all three utilities (electric, water, and wastewater). One of the major projects was an improvement to the DMU Wastewater Treatment Plant, which Smithfield Foods participated in financially. Smithfield Foods has an Industrial Treatment Agreement (ITA) with DMU.

For this year and the next four fiscal years (2023-2027), DMU has projected spending $26,301,370 on capital improvements. Each project will be approved by the DMU Board, and projects can be moved forward and pushed backwards according to the priorities at the time.

Inflow and infiltration

DMU has been working on an Inflow and Infiltration (I & I) project a number of years to stop storm water from getting into the sanitary sewer system. The unwanted inflow of storm water adds to DMU’s wastewater treatment expenses. Weis said on a “normal” day the wastewater plant might hit a peak of 2.7 million gallons of water treated a day. During heavy rain events, the amount has gone as high as a little more than 5 million gallons a day, nearly double. In the past, DMU reduced I&I by lining sewer mains but then wanted to more accurately determine where the problem areas are. During a four to five month period, a contractor installed water meters in the sewer manholes. After that, DMU did smoke testing to try to identify the highest I&I areas in the community. In 2022 DMU embarked on a three-year manhole rehabilitation project. The contractor hired for that project, HK Solutions Group, is paid per manhole completed, and in 2022 was paid $209,070. Completing one-third of the manholes would cost DMU $320,000.

Economic development

As a community partner in economic development, DMU completed a water main relocation project at Sullivan Supply, located east of Denison along Highway 30, allowing the industry to expand its manufacturing capabilities. A building of approximately 100 feet and 350 feet was constructed. It houses a robotic welding cell, a powder coating system and show box fabrication. Weis said providing the water main relocation was part of the reason Sullivan Supply expanded in Denison of its operations instead of expanding in Dunlap. The cost of the water main relocation was $175,000.

Corrosion control

DMU approved a proposal from TMI Coating to paint the pipes in the filter gallery at the water treatment plant. The pipes are located in the basement of the plant, an area of high moisture, which can cause pipes to corrode. Coating the pipes is done in the cooler months of the year to avoid problems with condensation.

Housing assistance

DMU helped promote housing projects by working with developers to lower their costs. For Jim Johnson’s Healthy Efficient Homes development on North 16th Street, DMU granted a 50% abatement to a water and sewer assessment fee that dates back to 2007. The full assessment fee averages out to about $4,000 a lot. Johnson is currently finishing two homes; his goal is to build five more.

On property being developed along 12th Avenue South by Chad Mohr, DMU is sharing in the cost to extend a sanitary sewer main and install a manhole. DMU will cover $53,496 of the estimated cost of $136,000 to install about 372 feet of sanitary sewer main. That figure also includes DMU’s share of the cost of installing a manhole. Currently one home, owned by Jay Marten, is in the development.

DMU also helps to promote housing development by providing a discount to the cost for water and sewer connections. The discount is in an amount not to exceed $2,000 for a single-family dwelling or per duplex unit and in an amount not to exceed $500 per unit for multi-family dwelling in excess of two units.

Strategic planning and municipal power advantage

During 2022, DMU reviewed a strategic planning process presented by Marcy Douglas with Missouri River Energy Services (MRES). DMU was also provided with a municipal power advantage report presented by Karen Olofson and Tim Blodgett with MRES. The report lists the advantages for communities that have a municipal electric utility. DMU will incorporate some of the information into its social media postings.

SCADA system

The DMU Board approved a proposal to upgrade the SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system, which is connected to the wells and water towers. The SCADA system allows water utility staff to remotely monitor those facilities.

Project to improve water pressure

DMU wrapped up 2022 by awarding contracts for one of its larger projects – improving water pressure to customers in the northeast and eastern parts of the community. Three contracts were awarded for different types of work. Max Smith Construction LLC, of Creston, was awarded the contract to install water main pipe; King Construction, of Wall Lake, was awarded the contract to install a booster station; and Maguire Iron, Inc., of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was awarded the contract to construct a new water tower.

The new water main will start at the 18th Street water tower and go east to 20th Street. At that point the water main will be installed in two directions – south on 20th Street to an existing main; and north on 20th Street to 9th Avenue North and then across ground near the senior league baseball field to the site for the new water tower, which will replace the existing 26th Street tower. Additional fire hydrants will also be installed along 20th Street.

The combined amount of the bids sounded a positive conclusion to 2022; they were 16%-17% lower than the engineer’s estimate. The amount of the combined bids is $4,374,468 and the engineer’s estimate was $5,250,000.

The water main work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023. The completion of the booster station, to be installed by the 18th Street tower, is targeted for the spring of 2024, and the completion of the new water tower is scheduled for the fall of 2024. The new water tower will have a spheroid tank that can hold 500,000 gallons of water. The old water tower would be demolished a year later.