Absentee ballot request period now open for June 7 primary election

The absentee ballot request period for the June 7 primary election began on Tuesday, said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Iowa law allows a 70-day request period for absentee ballots.

County auditors can begin mailing absentee ballots 20 days ahead of the primary election day, which will be Wednesday, May 18.

“I encourage Iowans to have a voting plan, and if you choose to vote absentee through the mail, you can submit your request for a ballot now,” Pate said. “If you prefer to vote in-person, county auditors’ offices will be open starting May 18, or you can go to the polls on election day. Whichever method you choose, we are taking the necessary steps to protect the integrity of your vote.”