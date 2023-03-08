Drake Deans’ Lists
The following local students have been named to the Deans’ Lists at Drake University in Des Moines. To be eligible for the Deans’ List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2022 semester at Drake. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2022 semester at Drake.
Gustavo Flores, Denison, Dean’s List
Samantha Yoder, Logan, President’s List
Hanna Mullen, Manning, Dean’s List
Jinessa Lewis, Schleswig, Dean’s List
Area student ranks among top 2% at ISU
The following area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University.
People are also reading…
Defiance: Mallory Mulligan, sophomore, Ivy College of Business
Denison: Parker Bekkerus, junior, College of Human Sciences and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Angela Garcia, sophomore, Ivy College of Business
Dunlap: Talia Burkhart, sophomore, Ivy College of Business; Kathryn Puck, senior, College of Human Sciences
Earling: Joseph Fah, sophomore, Ivy College of Business
Logan: Carter Edney, sophomore, College of Engineering
Missouri Valley: Carter Ross, freshman, College of Engineering
Woodbine: Payton Bush, sophomore, College of Engineering