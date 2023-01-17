Academic Achievements and Honors

Named to SDSU Dean’s List
The following area residents were among the more than 3,200 students recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University, Brookings, by being named to the dean’s list.
Madison Bruck, Denison, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
Jenna Currier, Denison, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering, 4.0 grade point average
Caleb Seuntjens, Denison, College of Education and Human Sciences, 4.0 grade point average
To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Schechinger initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
Bobbie Schechinger, a native of Earling, was initiated into the Simpson College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the Omicron Delta Kappa ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.