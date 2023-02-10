UNL Dean’s List

Area residents were among the more than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who were named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.

The following students were on the Dean’s List (minimum grade point average noted for each college).

Breda: Chloe Grace Ludwig, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design (minimum 3.7 grade point average required by both colleges).

Defiance: Rachel Grace Anderson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders (minimum 3.75 grade point average required).

Earling: Savanna Grace Musich, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies (minimum 3.7 grade point average required).

Logan: Abigail Frances Ridder, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental studies and plant biology (minimum 3.75 grade point average required).