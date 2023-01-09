Academic achievements and honors

Hannah Slater, of Denison, was named to the Wartburg College fall term Dean’s List. The college recognized 474 students for fall term.

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Morningside Dean’s List: The following four area residents were among the 471 students at named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Morningside University.

Rachel Steinkamp, Arcadia, 4.0 grade point

Maci Miller, Dunlap

Madison Lingle, Manilla

Jaden Petersen, Schleswig

To be named to the Dean’s List a student must achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.

Iowa State Graduates: Nearly 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were conducted December 16 and 17 at Hilton Coliseum.

Following are the area graduates.

Arcadia

Tanner Higgins, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education

Alexander Kock, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering

Drew Schurke, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Summa Cum Laude

Breda

Abby Boes, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Caleb Ludwig, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Denison

Heidi Reimers, Bachelor of Science, Event Management, Cum Laude

Matthew Stuart, Doctor of Philosophy, Statistics

Dow City

Ella Meyer, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude

Earling

Jared Graeve, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Magna Cum Laude; and Master of Business, Business Administration

Irwin

Lauren Botine, Master of Science, Agronomy

Kirkman

Reece Nielsen, Bachelor of Science, Financial Counseling and Planning, Summa Cum Laude

Manning