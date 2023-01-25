Academic Achievements and Honors

U of I Dean’s List

The following Harrison County residents were among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on 12 or more semester hours of graded coursework.

Isabelle Alvis, Logan, Human Physiology; 4th year at Iowa

Isabelle Foland, Missouri Valley, Journalism and Mass Communication; 1st year at Iowa

Colton Ford, Missouri Valley, Psychology; 4th year at Iowa

Sloan Smith, Woodbine, Pre-Business; 1st year at Iowa

LeaLa Vazquez-Pryor, Woodbine, Social Work; 3rd year at Iowa

Dean's List status was earned by only 2,427 first year undergraduates, only 1,768 second year students, only 1,503 third year students, and only 1,845 fourth year students.

ISU Dean’s List

The following Harrison County residents are among the more than 10,200 Iowa State University students to be named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Dunlap

Abigail Jean Burkhart, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Talia Jo Burkhart, 2, Management

Kylie Petersen, 3, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI)

Zack Michael Petersen, 2, Accounting

Kathryn Rose Puck, 4, Elementary Education

Jesse Richard Soma, 3, Management

Logan

Karsten Bruns, 2, Accounting

Carter Michael Edney, 2, Construction Engineering

Violet A. Lapke, 4, Chemical Engineering

Elizabeth Roden, 4, Elementary Education

Missouri Valley

Kinsey Darlene Crispin, 3, Horticulture

Carter Anthony Ross, 1, Mechanical Engineering

Mondamin

Ty Stephen Houston, 4, Animal Science

Persia

Lane Patrick Ausdemore, 1, Veterinary Medicine

Woodbine

Dylan Hoefer, 2, Agricultural Systems Technology

Ana Estela Vazquez Pryor, 3, English

Nebraska Wesleyan honors list

Kennedy Myler, of Pisgah, was named to the 2022 fall semester academic honors list at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Those named to the list achieved a 3.75 grade point average.

BVU Dean’s List

The following Harrison County residents were among the 500 students named to the Buena Vista University fall 2022 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Dunlap

Dylan Berens

Nathaniel Green

Jaci Petersen

Gavin Reineke

Clay Roberts

Missouri Valley

Kimberlyn Christensen

Melinda Hember

Emily Kierscht

Woodbine

Maureen Allen

Brittany Lundergard

Jessica Mullen

Chantel Schwery

Northern State Dean's List