Academic Achievements and Honors

U of I Dean’s List
The following Harrison County residents were among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on 12 or more semester hours of graded coursework.
Isabelle Alvis, Logan, Human Physiology; 4th year at Iowa
Isabelle Foland, Missouri Valley, Journalism and Mass Communication; 1st year at Iowa
Colton Ford, Missouri Valley, Psychology; 4th year at Iowa
Sloan Smith, Woodbine, Pre-Business; 1st year at Iowa
LeaLa Vazquez-Pryor, Woodbine, Social Work; 3rd year at Iowa
Dean's List status was earned by only 2,427 first year undergraduates, only 1,768 second year students, only 1,503 third year students, and only 1,845 fourth year students.
ISU Dean’s List
The following Harrison County residents are among the more than 10,200 Iowa State University students to be named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Dunlap
Abigail Jean Burkhart, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Talia Jo Burkhart, 2, Management
Kylie Petersen, 3, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI)
Zack Michael Petersen, 2, Accounting
Kathryn Rose Puck, 4, Elementary Education
Jesse Richard Soma, 3, Management
Logan
Karsten Bruns, 2, Accounting
Carter Michael Edney, 2, Construction Engineering
Violet A. Lapke, 4, Chemical Engineering
Elizabeth Roden, 4, Elementary Education
Missouri Valley
Kinsey Darlene Crispin, 3, Horticulture
Carter Anthony Ross, 1, Mechanical Engineering
Mondamin
Ty Stephen Houston, 4, Animal Science
Persia
Lane Patrick Ausdemore, 1, Veterinary Medicine
Woodbine
Dylan Hoefer, 2, Agricultural Systems Technology
Ana Estela Vazquez Pryor, 3, English
Nebraska Wesleyan honors list
Kennedy Myler, of Pisgah, was named to the 2022 fall semester academic honors list at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Those named to the list achieved a 3.75 grade point average.
BVU Dean’s List
The following Harrison County residents were among the 500 students named to the Buena Vista University fall 2022 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Dunlap
Dylan Berens
Nathaniel Green
Jaci Petersen
Gavin Reineke
Clay Roberts
Missouri Valley
Kimberlyn Christensen
Melinda Hember
Emily Kierscht
Woodbine
Maureen Allen
Brittany Lundergard
Jessica Mullen
Chantel Schwery
Northern State Dean's List
Kaitlyn Morrison, Woodbine, was named to the fall 2022 semester Dean's List at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Students who earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the Dean's List.