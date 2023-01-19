Academic Achievements and Honors

ISU Dean’s List

The following area residents were among the more than 10,200 Iowa State University students that were named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Arcadia

Bridget Mae Cameron, 3, Biology

Elise Ann Cameron, 4, Performing Arts

Maris Eileen Cameron, 3, Journalism and Mass Communication

Tanner James Higgins, 4, Elementary Education

Drew Allen Schurke, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Breda

Caleb C. Ludwig, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Rylee Ludwig, 4, Elementary Education

Kacie Rae Mandernach, 3, Event Management

Dawson Daniel McDermott, 4, Finance

Brittan Elizabeth Pudenz, 2, Pre-Architecture

Charter Oak

Jessica Esta Meseck, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Defiance

Anna Lyn Ahrenholtz, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Mallory Cadence Mulligan, 2, Accounting

Austin Joseph Scheuring, 4, Statistics

Deloit

Dj Daniel Myers, 4, Financial Counseling and Planning

Denison

Liliana Yamilet Alfaro, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Gustavo Alvarez, 1, Pre-Business

Estephani Barroso Perez, 3, Statistics

Parker Aaron Bekkerus, 3, Mathematics

Paula Ann Bekkerus, 4, English

Cambri Jae Brodersen, 2, Human Development and Family Studies

Maggie Grace Chapman, 3, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Kambrie Jordan Dau, 4, Elementary Education

Kierah Jade Dau, 4, Linguistics

Hunter Emery, 2, Elementary Education

Angela Garcia, 2, Open Option (LAS)

Andrea Gutierrez, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Kira Lynn Langenfeld, 2, Elementary Education

Kally Lara, 4, Industrial Design

Carly Loew, 4, Psychology

Adriana Marquez, 4, Elementary Education

Alex Kaye Mohr, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Sean Patrick Moran, 4, Elementary Education

Heidi Marie Reimers, 4, Event Management

Sandibel Sandoval, 4, Mathematics

Hanry Anthony Santamaria, 2, Kinesiology and Health

Haley Diane Thams, 4, Public Relations

Tanner James Welsh, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Matthew Martin Weltz, 2, Supply Chain Management

Charles Henry Wiebers, 3, Management

Kate Elaine Wright, 4, Criminal Justice

Dow City

Ella Clare Meyer, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Jenna Michelle Simon, 4, Horticulture

Dunlap

Abigail Jean Burkhart, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Talia Jo Burkhart, 2, Management

Kylie Petersen, 3, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI)

Zack Michael Petersen, 2, Accounting

Kathryn Rose Puck, 4, Elementary Education

Jesse Richard Soma, 3, Management

Earling

Joseph John Fah, 2, Finance

Thomas Philip Fah, 4, Aerospace Engineering

Jordan K. Heese, 2, Elementary Education

Irwin

Taymon Robert Klinkefus, 4, Elementary Education

Kirkman

Lindsey Diane Andersen, 4, Elementary Education

Reece Kyle Nielsen, 4, Financial Counseling and Planning

Kiron

Paige Victoria Kastner, 3, Agronomy

Alexa Leigh Neville, 3, Criminal Justice

Manilla

Will S. Jorgensen, 4, Industrial Technology

Lucas John Schaben, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Manning

Miranda Jo Benton, 3, Event Management

Jodi Opperman, 4, Management

Brianna R. Sander, 4, Mathematics

Schleswig

Ryan Ray Bumann, 4, Computer Engineering

Camryn Ann Schultz, 3, Animal Science

Vail

Sara Ann Schurke, 3, Early Childhood Education

Westside

Kylie Elizabeth Feilmeier, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree

Keegan C. Simons, 4, Marketing

Katie Schweers named to Upper Iowa University's Fall 2022 Dean's List

Upper Iowa University Dean's List

Katie Schweers, a business administration major from Arcadia, was named to the Upper Iowa University Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.

To be named to the list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.

BVU Dean’s List

The following area residents were among the more than 500 students named to the Buena Vista University fall 2022 Dean's List. The list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Charter Oak

Hannah Bohm

Hailey Meseck

Alexis Schroeder

Denison

Jafet Garcia

Molly Gillmor

Zena Gray

Gilda Lopez Hernandez

Amy Mendenhall

Khayla Rundenza

Dunlap

Dylan Berens

Nathaniel Green

Jaci Petersen

Gavin Reineke

Clay Roberts

Irwin

Emily Powers

Kiron

Trevor Nemitz

Peyton Schultz

Manilla

Kelsey Gross

Bailey Schechinger

Manning

Sydney Wegner

Schleswig

Cierra Kastner

Ute

Kayla Green

U of I Dean’s List

The following area residents were among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa who were named to the Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester. Dean's list status was earned by only 2,427 first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa, only 1,768 second year students, only 1,503 third year students, and only 1,845 fourth year students.

To be named to the list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Andrea Gehling, Breda, Nursing; 4th year at Iowa

Elise Juhl, Irwin, Radiation Sciences; 4th year at Iowa

Thomas Lutz, Vail, Engineering Interest; 3rd at Iowa

Tessa Petersen, Schleswig, Exercise Science; 1st year at Iowa

Luke Ramsey, Manning, Business Direct Admission; 1st year at Iowa

Colin Reis, Denison, Biomedical Sciences; 2nd year at Iowa

U of I President's List

The following are students were named to the Unviersity of Iowa President's List for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 while carrying 12 or more credit hours of graded work.

Andrea Gehling, Breda, Nursing; 4th year at Iowa

Elise Juhl, Irwin, Radiation Sciences; 4th year at Iowa

Students can be named to both the Dean's List and President's List.