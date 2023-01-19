Academic Achievements and Honors

ISU Dean’s List
The following area residents were among the more than 10,200 Iowa State University students that were named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Arcadia
Bridget Mae Cameron, 3, Biology
Elise Ann Cameron, 4, Performing Arts
Maris Eileen Cameron, 3, Journalism and Mass Communication
Tanner James Higgins, 4, Elementary Education
Drew Allen Schurke, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Breda
Caleb C. Ludwig, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Rylee Ludwig, 4, Elementary Education
Kacie Rae Mandernach, 3, Event Management
Dawson Daniel McDermott, 4, Finance
Brittan Elizabeth Pudenz, 2, Pre-Architecture
Charter Oak
Jessica Esta Meseck, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Defiance
Anna Lyn Ahrenholtz, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Mallory Cadence Mulligan, 2, Accounting
Austin Joseph Scheuring, 4, Statistics
Deloit
Dj Daniel Myers, 4, Financial Counseling and Planning
Denison
Liliana Yamilet Alfaro, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Gustavo Alvarez, 1, Pre-Business
Estephani Barroso Perez, 3, Statistics
Parker Aaron Bekkerus, 3, Mathematics
Paula Ann Bekkerus, 4, English
Cambri Jae Brodersen, 2, Human Development and Family Studies
Maggie Grace Chapman, 3, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Kambrie Jordan Dau, 4, Elementary Education
Kierah Jade Dau, 4, Linguistics
Hunter Emery, 2, Elementary Education
Angela Garcia, 2, Open Option (LAS)
Andrea Gutierrez, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Kira Lynn Langenfeld, 2, Elementary Education
Kally Lara, 4, Industrial Design
Carly Loew, 4, Psychology
Adriana Marquez, 4, Elementary Education
Alex Kaye Mohr, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Sean Patrick Moran, 4, Elementary Education
Heidi Marie Reimers, 4, Event Management
Sandibel Sandoval, 4, Mathematics
Hanry Anthony Santamaria, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Haley Diane Thams, 4, Public Relations
Tanner James Welsh, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Matthew Martin Weltz, 2, Supply Chain Management
Charles Henry Wiebers, 3, Management
Kate Elaine Wright, 4, Criminal Justice
Dow City
Ella Clare Meyer, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Jenna Michelle Simon, 4, Horticulture
Dunlap
Abigail Jean Burkhart, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Talia Jo Burkhart, 2, Management
Kylie Petersen, 3, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI)
Zack Michael Petersen, 2, Accounting
Kathryn Rose Puck, 4, Elementary Education
Jesse Richard Soma, 3, Management
Earling
Joseph John Fah, 2, Finance
Thomas Philip Fah, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Jordan K. Heese, 2, Elementary Education
Irwin
Taymon Robert Klinkefus, 4, Elementary Education
Kirkman
Lindsey Diane Andersen, 4, Elementary Education
Reece Kyle Nielsen, 4, Financial Counseling and Planning
Kiron
Paige Victoria Kastner, 3, Agronomy
Alexa Leigh Neville, 3, Criminal Justice
Manilla
Will S. Jorgensen, 4, Industrial Technology
Lucas John Schaben, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Manning
Miranda Jo Benton, 3, Event Management
Jodi Opperman, 4, Management
Brianna R. Sander, 4, Mathematics
Schleswig
Ryan Ray Bumann, 4, Computer Engineering
Camryn Ann Schultz, 3, Animal Science
Vail
Sara Ann Schurke, 3, Early Childhood Education
Westside
Kylie Elizabeth Feilmeier, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree
Keegan C. Simons, 4, Marketing
Katie Schweers named to Upper Iowa University's Fall 2022 Dean's List
Upper Iowa University Dean's List
Katie Schweers, a business administration major from Arcadia, was named to the Upper Iowa University Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.
BVU Dean’s List
The following area residents were among the more than 500 students named to the Buena Vista University fall 2022 Dean's List. The list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Charter Oak
Hannah Bohm
Hailey Meseck
Alexis Schroeder
Denison
Jafet Garcia
Molly Gillmor
Zena Gray
Gilda Lopez Hernandez
Amy Mendenhall
Khayla Rundenza
Dunlap
Dylan Berens
Nathaniel Green
Jaci Petersen
Gavin Reineke
Clay Roberts
Irwin
Emily Powers
Kiron
Trevor Nemitz
Peyton Schultz
Manilla
Kelsey Gross
Bailey Schechinger
Manning
Sydney Wegner
Schleswig
Cierra Kastner
Ute
Kayla Green
U of I Dean’s List
The following area residents were among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa who were named to the Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester. Dean's list status was earned by only 2,427 first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa, only 1,768 second year students, only 1,503 third year students, and only 1,845 fourth year students.
To be named to the list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Andrea Gehling, Breda, Nursing; 4th year at Iowa
Elise Juhl, Irwin, Radiation Sciences; 4th year at Iowa
Thomas Lutz, Vail, Engineering Interest; 3rd at Iowa
Tessa Petersen, Schleswig, Exercise Science; 1st year at Iowa
Luke Ramsey, Manning, Business Direct Admission; 1st year at Iowa
Colin Reis, Denison, Biomedical Sciences; 2nd year at Iowa
U of I President's List
The following are students were named to the Unviersity of Iowa President's List for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 while carrying 12 or more credit hours of graded work.
Andrea Gehling, Breda, Nursing; 4th year at Iowa
Elise Juhl, Irwin, Radiation Sciences; 4th year at Iowa
Students can be named to both the Dean's List and President's List.
President's List status was earned by only two first year undergraduates, only 133 second year students, only 270 third year students, and only 405 fourth year students.