Iowa Western graduates

The following are residents graduated from Iowa Western Community College at the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester.

Logan

Daniella B. Dobbs, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Hannah R. Gibson, Associate of Arts in General Studies with honors; Brianne E. Munsey, Associate of Science in General Studies; Misty D. Rose, Associate of Arts in Secondary Education with high honors; Kelsie M. Stevens, Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice

Missouri Valley

Lyra M. Bertelson, Diploma in Practical Nursing; Christopher T. Burke, Certificate in Aviation Maintenance Technology; Hope I. Hankins, Associate of Arts in Psychology with honors; Caroline M. Neil, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science and Diploma in Early Childhood with high honors; Natalie Tanner, Diploma in Practical Nursing; Megan R. Winchester, Associate of Science in General Studies

Persia