Iowa Western graduates
The following are residents graduated from Iowa Western Community College at the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester.
Logan
Daniella B. Dobbs, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Hannah R. Gibson, Associate of Arts in General Studies with honors; Brianne E. Munsey, Associate of Science in General Studies; Misty D. Rose, Associate of Arts in Secondary Education with high honors; Kelsie M. Stevens, Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice
Missouri Valley
Lyra M. Bertelson, Diploma in Practical Nursing; Christopher T. Burke, Certificate in Aviation Maintenance Technology; Hope I. Hankins, Associate of Arts in Psychology with honors; Caroline M. Neil, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science and Diploma in Early Childhood with high honors; Natalie Tanner, Diploma in Practical Nursing; Megan R. Winchester, Associate of Science in General Studies
People are also reading…
Persia
Grace A. Crozier, Certificate in Agribusiness Management and Agronomy Operations; Landon J. Thomas, Certificate in Computer Programming with honors