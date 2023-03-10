Grant T. Gaer, 20, of Irwin, died as a result of a traffic accident that happened on Shelby County Road M47 south of Irwin on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol report said that Gaer was driving a 1995 Toyota Camry north on M47 when his vehicle cross the centerline and entered the southbound lane where it struck a transport van being driven by Galen Dean Gaer, 74, of Irwin.

The state patrol report said that Grant T. Gaer was not wearing a seat belt.