Ethan Zavitz (Burroughs), 20, of Schleswig, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle accident on March 4.

The accident report from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Burroughs was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe east on D Avenue (county road E-16). His vehicle crossed the centerline, left the road and entered the north ditch. From there the vehicle traveled about six to eight car lengths and struck a large tree in the ditch.

The report says that the vehicle and subject were found at the time of the call but it is believed that the accident happened much earlier in the morning. The report lists 6:33 a.m. as the time the sheriff’s office was notified of the accident.

Burroughs was not wearing his seat belt but the front airbags deployed. There was no sign of over-correcting on the highway. Two visible sets of tracks were on the north shoulder leading down into the grassy area of the north ditch.

Crawford County Medical Examiner Dr. Dennis Crabb went to the scene and ordered that Burroughs’ body be sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.