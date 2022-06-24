Accolades for retiring DMU water manager

Jack Webb, the manager of the water department for Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU), received a round of applause as his last board meeting came to an end on Monday.

After 44 years with the DMU water department, Webb’s last day on the job will be June 29.

He was presented with a fishing rod that was custom-made by Jack Johnson, of Schleswig. The rod has Webb’s name on it and that he provided 44 years of dedicated community service through DMU.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Board Member Chad Langenfeld said, “We really appreciate all your years of service. As a board member, it’s very reassuring to have such good managers on the job. It really makes us feel a lot better that we know what needs to be done gets done.”

Webb reflected on his years of service.

“It was about 45 years ago I was thrilled to death to get the job here. I was young, too. I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I sure didn’t think I’d be here this long,” he said. “I’m just as appreciative now as I was then. This is a good place to work.”

Webb had only been on the job with the water department for four years when he was asked to become the manager. He said Harry Duncan had just quit or retired about the time he started. Allen Miller became the water department manager, and Webb worked under Miller about four years.

Miller had a heart attack while attending a high school football game in Denison.

“I was kind of thrust right into the position,” Webb said. “Damon Abbot was the general manager (of DMU), and he asked if I had any interest in taking the job.

“I probably had a Grade 1 operator’s license at the time,” Webb continued. “I had to get a lot of licenses in a hurry, almost as fast as I could. Everything was pretty new, but it worked out.”