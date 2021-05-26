Action by Denison City Council resolves all outstanding matters in lawsuit - Crawford and Koch v. Beymer and Curnyn

Council's action cancels video hearing set for today on outstanding motions
A video hearing had been set for 1 p.m. today to decide all pending motions in the defamation lawsuit filed by Denison City Clerk Lisa Koch and City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford against former Mayor Jared Beymer and Councilman Corey Curnyn.
However, action by the Denison City Council after a closed meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday has made the hearing unnecessary.
The city council passed a resolution that says the city had determined it was in its best interests and in the best interests of its residents to resolve the lawsuit, subject to a final review of the agreement and settlement terms by the city attorney.
Those settlement terms include a contribution of the $40,000 from the city toward the settlement amount. The majority of the settlement amount will be paid by the city’s insurance carrier, EMC Insurance Companies. Beymer and Curnyn, or EMC, on their behalf, will pay all court costs, which amount to $3,679.14. Koch and Crawford will be paid $330,000 to be allocated between them as they see fit.
The case involved defamation that Koch and Crawford claimed were caused by statements and actions by Beymer and Curnyn.
An eight-person jury had awarded $376,500 in damages late on Tuesday, April 20 - $215,000 for Koch and $125,000 for Crawford.
The video conference that had been set for today was to decide the outstanding motions that had been filed in the case, including the defendants’ motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict or new trial, which had been filed on April 29.
A motion for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict asks the judge to enter a judgment for the party that lost a lawsuit, despite the decision of the jury.
The lawsuit was filed on April 12, 2019, and focused on actions and statements made in 2018 and 2019.
Koch and Crawford claimed that statements and actions by Beymer and Curnyn had intentionally caused them severe emotional distress.
Beymer and Curnyn cited protected and privileged speech and denied the claims of defamation and intentional infliction of severe and emotional distress.
Crawford and Koch were represented by Mark Sherinian, with Sherinian & Hasso, Des Moines. Beymer and Curnyn were represented by Doug Phillips with Klass Law Firm, Sioux City. Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, chief judge of Judicial District 3, presided.
At yesterday’s special city council meeting, Curnyn abstained from the vote. Councilmembers Jessica Garcia, John Granzen and Gregory Miller voted yes. A fifth council seat is currently vacant.
City attorney Matt Brick attended the meeting telephonically.