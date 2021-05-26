Action by Denison City Council resolves all outstanding matters in lawsuit - Crawford and Koch v. Beymer and Curnyn

Council's action cancels video hearing set for today on outstanding motions

A video hearing had been set for 1 p.m. today to decide all pending motions in the defamation lawsuit filed by Denison City Clerk Lisa Koch and City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford against former Mayor Jared Beymer and Councilman Corey Curnyn.

However, action by the Denison City Council after a closed meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday has made the hearing unnecessary.

The city council passed a resolution that says the city had determined it was in its best interests and in the best interests of its residents to resolve the lawsuit, subject to a final review of the agreement and settlement terms by the city attorney.

Those settlement terms include a contribution of the $40,000 from the city toward the settlement amount. The majority of the settlement amount will be paid by the city’s insurance carrier, EMC Insurance Companies. Beymer and Curnyn, or EMC, on their behalf, will pay all court costs, which amount to $3,679.14. Koch and Crawford will be paid $330,000 to be allocated between them as they see fit.

The case involved defamation that Koch and Crawford claimed were caused by statements and actions by Beymer and Curnyn.