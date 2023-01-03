Adding sweetness to a memory

“It’s taken me years to perfect my basic vanilla sugar cookie recipe to the point where I’m happy with it,” said Katie Putnam of the Pint Sized Cookie Co. of Dow City.

“I started dabbling in decorated sugar cookies at the end of 2019.”

She had been watching cookie-making videos and thought, “Hey, I can do that.”

“It turns out it took a lot longer and it was a lot more complicated than I thought it was ever going to be,” Katie said.

“I tried again in early 2020 and again underestimated how much went into it.”

She got busy with her job in the nursery at Phil’s Lawn and Landscaping in Denison, and then the pandemic hit.

“I decided once work was over for the season I was going to try again in the fall of 2020,” she said.

“I made cookies for friends and family all throughout the winter of 2020 and 2021, and finally around early 2021 I decided to really hone in on the art of it.”

With more experience under her belt and realistic expectations, she found the third go at cookie-making to be a little more fun.

Perfecting her recipe was one of the biggest challenges.

“You want to have a sugar cookie that doesn’t spread and holds its shape, that’s still soft when you bite into it and doesn’t get hard,” she said.

“It took a lot of trial and error in finding the right oven temperature, the correct utensils to use, the best ingredients to use.”

One of the hardest parts was learning how to make the royal icing she uses to decorate the cookies.

“You have to create different consistencies to achieve a different design or look on top of the cookie; the trickiest part is finding the consistency along with how much coloring to put in,” Katie said.

“It’s almost like a science when you get into it.”

She learned how to use “flooding” to create an outline of a design with a dam of icing that is then filled with icing.

“Like with anything, you have to keep practicing and the more you do the better you get,” Katie said. “It takes practice and practice and practice on your designs.”

She started the Pint Sized Cookie Co. in 2022 with custom cookies for birthdays, baby showers, and any other event that might need a dessert cookie; she can make just about any design on her creations.

Katie makes the cookies on the farm she and her husband, Nick, own north of Dow City.

Katie is originally from Springfield, Nebraska; Nick is a Dow City native.

At present, Pint Sized Cookie Co. is mostly an online-sales business.

“I do try to get into some vendor fairs, which is hard during the spring and summer with work,” Katie said.

She tends to stick to fall and winter vendor fairs.

“But you can always find me on my Facebook page, which is the Pint Sized Cookie Co.,” Katie said. “I take custom orders through there and, honestly, it’s been mostly through word of mouth.”

She intends to keep the Pint Sized Cookie Co. as a business on the side.

“I really enjoy working at the nursery for Chad (Stephens),” she said.

“Christmastime is the busiest season of the year for cookies and Phil’s is a seasonal job for me. I can focus full time on cookies in the winter, which does tend to slow down a little during the summer.”

Her next step will be to introduce a specialized cookie.

“I have gotten a lot of requests for gluten-free,” Katie said. “My next adventure is perfecting a gluten-free recipe so anyone with celiac disease or gluten intolerance can still enjoy sugar cookies.”

She said it means a lot when a customer makes the choice to purchase cookies from her rather than from a big grocery store.

“It makes anyone with a small business so happy when someone orders from you,” Katie said.

“We put our heart and soul into everything we make and we do a little happy dance when we get an order. It really makes our day when we can help put a smile on other people’s faces.”

She noted that the Pint Sized Cookie Co.’s tagline is “Memories made sweet.”