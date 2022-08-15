Adel quilter receives Best of Show for entry

Missouri Valley’s Delores Dorland places in mixed technique category

Martha Klatt, of Adel, received Best of Show honors and the Sweepstakes Award in the Quilting division of the Fabric and Threads contest judged prior to the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Fabric and Threads exhibits will be on display every day of the Fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building sponsored by Principal.

Additional results below:

QUILTING

Team or Group (300+) - Hand Applique

1) Jeri Pieper, Dexter

Team or Group (300+) - Pieced, Traditional Pattern (pre1935)

1) Jackie Orton, Lorimor

2) Marge Pearson, Van Meter

3) Tamara Watts-McPhail, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Martha Henrichs, Des Moines

Team or Group (300+) - Pieced, Any Other Pattern

1) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines

2) Joan Kerns, Edgewood

3) Deb Berns, Cedar Rapids

Honorable Mention) Tamara Watts-McPhail, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Heather Boustead, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Heather Beam, Huxley

Honorable Mention) Mary Jo Kellogg, Nevada

Team or Group (300+) - Mixed Technique

1) Martha Klatt, Adel

2) Des Moines Area Quilters, Des Moines

3) Joyce Romick, Alleman

Honorable Mention) Becky Larson, Ankeny

Team or Group (300+) - Scrap Quilt

1) Sandra Potter, Des Moines

2) Mary Jo Kellogg, Nevada

3) Jackie Orton, Lorimor

Honorable Mention) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines

Team or Group (<300) - Hand Applique

1) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines

2) Susan Collier, North Liberty

3) Donna Albright, Guthrie Center

Honorable Mention) Deb Kimball, Clive

Team or Group (<300) - Machine Applique

1) Karen Steggerda, Urbandale

Team or Group (<300) - Pieced (144-300 inches)

1) Sheryl Phipps, Story City

2) Amy Garrett, Polk City

3) Joyce Brown, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Sheryl DeMouth, Johnston

Team or Group (<300) - Pieced (less than 144 inches)

1) Deb Kimball, Clive

2) Janet Schuessler, Huxley

Team or Group (<300) - Scrap Quilt

1) Debora Simpson, Norwalk

2) Jackie Orton, Lorimor

3) Sue McMain, Altoona

Honorable Mention) Sheryl DeMouth, Johnston

Honorable Mention) Megan Rodenburg, Huxley

Team or Group (<300) - Mixed Technique

1) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines

2) Martha Klatt, Adel

3) Heather Beam, Huxley

Honorable Mention) Cynthia Bortell, Winterset

Honorable Mention) Sherri Street, Runnells

Combination - Memory Quilt

1) Lisa Beeson, Correctionville

2) Linda Dobson, Ottumwa

3) Myra Houser, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Julie McNair, Conrad

Combination - Embroidered by Hand

1) Martha Klatt, Adel

2) Dayle Jensen, Marengo

3) Peggy Bruns, Nevada

Honorable Mention) Gretta Wilinson, Johnston

Honorable Mention) Diana Weirich, Des Moines

Combination - Embroidered by Machine

1) Catherine Russell, Cedar Rapids

Combination - Whole Cloth (200 inches or more)

1) Peggy Belton, Hudson

2) Martha Klatt, Adel

Combination - Whole Cloth (less than 200 inches)

1) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa

Combination - Found and Finished

1) Carol Westercamp, Ankeny

2) Lynn Koester, Ankeny

3) Myra Houser, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Martha Klatt, Adel

Honorable Mention) Sheryl ONeal-Harvey, Van Meter

Combination - Paper Pieced Quilt

1) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines

2) Gloria DeBower, Marshalltown

3) Jane Bazyn, Victor

Honorable Mention) Lisa Beeson, Correctionville

Honorable Mention) Sarah Hickie, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Christine Hobbs, Story City

Honorable Mention) Ginger Geren, Ankeny

Combination - T-shirt Quilt

1) Mary Bagatti, Madrid

2) Michelle Janasko, Estherville

3) Ginger Geren, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Ron Anderson, Ankeny

Combination - Made from panel and additional piecing

1) Keri Crowley, Indianola

2) Sandra Bolin-Townes, Ankeny

3) Peggy Belton, Hudson

Honorable Mention) Roseanna Frisch, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Heather Boustead, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Linda Torgeson, Radcliffe

Combination - Art/Innovative

1) Christine Hobbs, Story City

2) Julianne Johnson, Iowa City

3) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa

Honorable Mention) Martha Klatt, Adel

Honorable Mention) Beth Harris, Ames

Combination - Modern

1) Deb Kimball, Clive

2) Theresa McFarling, Boone

3) Peggy Belton, Hudson

Honorable Mention) Catherine Dreiss, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Heather Boustead, Urbandale

Combination - Collage Quilt

1) Judy Rohret, Oxford

2) Roseanna Frisch, Ankeny

3) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa

Honorable Mention) Delores Dorland, Missouri Valley

Honorable Mention) Sarah Hickie, Des Moines

Combination - Applique Crib Quilt

1) Theresa McFarling, Boone

Combination - Pieced Crib Quilt

1) Ana Blickenderfer, Charles City

2) Jane Bazyn, Victor

3) Julie McNair, Conrad

Combination - Mixed Technique Crib Quilt

1) Kim Schoeppner, Ankeny

2) Janna Feldman, Honey Creek

3) Peggy Belton, Hudson

Combination - Applique Small Quilt

1) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa

2) Joan Kerns, Edgewood

Honorable Mention) Beth Freeman, Urbandale

Combination - Pieced Small Quilt

1) Sheryl Phipps, Story City

2) Joyce Lien, Ames

3) Joan Kerns, Edgewood

Combination - Applique Miniature Quilt

1) Becky Larson, Ankeny

2) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa

3) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa

Honorable Mention) Emily Deahr, Cedar Rapids

Combination - Pieced Miniature Quilt

1) Daniela Martisovitsova, Pella

2) Judy Rohret, Oxford

3) Teri Dorn, Ames

Honorable Mention) Kristie Mattson, Marion

Individual (300+) - Hand Applique

1) Marybeth Pusillo, Marshalltown

2) Theresa Welch, Bedford

3) Jean Taft, Des Moines

Individual (300+) - Machine Applique

1) Myra Houser, Ankeny

Individual (300+) - Machine Embroidery Applique

3) Coretta Cronbaugh, Blairstown

Individual (300+) - Pieced, Traditional Pattern (pre 1935)

1) Jane Bazyn, Victor

2) Dayle Jensen, Marengo

3) Jennifer Bernard, Webster City

Individual (300+) - Pieced

1) Sandra Bolin-Townes, Ankeny

2) Elizabeth Knautz, Des Moines

3) Karla Janning, Scranton

Honorable Mention) Mary Maurer, Wilton

Individual (300+) - Scrap Quilt

1) Beverly Williams, Waukee

2) Peggy Bruns, Nevada

3) Danyell Klein, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Sheryl ONeal-Harvey, Van Meter

Individual (300+) - Mixed Technique

1) Martha Klatt, Adel

2) Delores Dorland, Missouri Valley

3) Debra Wykert, Muscatine

Individual (<300) - Hand Applique

1) Linda Weber, Johnston

2) Laurie Say, Ankeny

3) Kathie Anderson, Des Moines

Individual (<300) - Machine Applique

1) Martha Klatt, Adel

2) Theresa Welch, Bedford

3) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa

Honorable Mention) Sandra Bolin-Townes, Ankeny

Individual (<300) - Machine Embroidery Applique

1) Catherine Russell, Cedar Rapids

Individual (<300) - Pieced (144-300 inches)

1) Ana Blickenderfer, Charles City

2) Linda Montet, Grimes

3) Kim Schoeppner, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa

Honorable Mention) Judy Rohret, Oxford

Honorable Mention) Laurie Say, Ankeny

Individual (<300) - Pieced (less than 144 inches)

1) Ana Blickenderfer, Charles City

2) Marge Pearson, Van Meter

3) Laurie Tufford, Nevada

Honorable Mention) Debbie Wordehoff, Cedar Rapids

Individual (<300) - Scrap Quilt

1) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa

2) Carol Kirkbride, Ankeny

3) Teri Dorn, Ames

Honorable Mention) Sandra Potter, Des Moines

Individual (<300) - Mixed Technique(greater than 144 inches)

1) Martha Klatt, Adel

2) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa

3) Daniela Martisovitsova, Pella

Honorable Mention) Linda Montet, Grimes

Individual (<300) - Mixed Technique (less than 144 inches)

1) Kim Schoeppner, Ankeny

2) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa

3) Laurie Say, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Mary Boulet, Muscatine

Other - Home Accessories, Pieced

1) Ana Blickenderfer, Charles City

2) Peggy Bruns, Nevada

3) Julie McNair, Conrad

Honorable Mention) Joan Kerns, Edgewood

Other - Home Accessories, Applique

1) Deb Kimball, Clive

2) Becky Larson, Ankeny

3) Diana Weirich, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Susan Tinder, Pleasantville

Other - Pillow

1) Amelia Weiny, Pleasantville

2) Kim Peterson, Granger

3) Carmen Clark, Des Moines

Other - Bag/Tote/Purse

1) Catherine Russell, Cedar Rapids

2) Carmen Clark, Des Moines

3) Joan Kerns, Edgewood

Honorable Mention) Kristine Frank, Dike

Other - Table Top Runner

1) Carol Westercamp, Ankeny

2) Deb Kimball, Clive

3) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa

Honorable Mention) Peggy Bruns, Nevada

Other - Quilt Block on a Stick

1) Martha Henrichs, Des Moines

2) Emily Deahr, Cedar Rapids

3) Kristie Mattson, Marion

Honorable Mention) Linda Gilpin, Des Moines

Quilt Blocks of the Iowa State Fair

1) Jean Taft, Des Moines

Quilt Block Contest

1) Suzi Sobaski, Ollie

2) Linda Schlenker, Bondurant

3) Ginny Huntington, Ames

4) Gloria DeBower, Marshalltown

Honorable Mention) Mary Bagatti, Madrid

Honorable Mention) Cheryl Ashwill, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Kristie Mattson, Marion

Honorable Mention) Karen Brockelsby, Ankeny

Quilt of Valor

1) Lynn Koester, Ankeny

2) Danyell Klein, Ankeny