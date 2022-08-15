Adel quilter receives Best of Show for entry

Missouri Valley’s Delores Dorland places in mixed technique category
Martha Klatt, of Adel, received Best of Show honors and the Sweepstakes Award in the Quilting division of the Fabric and Threads contest judged prior to the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Fabric and Threads exhibits will be on display every day of the Fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building sponsored by Principal.
Additional results below:
QUILTING
Team or Group (300+) - Hand Applique
1) Jeri Pieper, Dexter
Team or Group (300+) - Pieced, Traditional Pattern (pre1935)
1) Jackie Orton, Lorimor
2) Marge Pearson, Van Meter
People are also reading…
3) Tamara Watts-McPhail, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Martha Henrichs, Des Moines
Team or Group (300+) - Pieced, Any Other Pattern
1) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines
2) Joan Kerns, Edgewood
3) Deb Berns, Cedar Rapids
Honorable Mention) Tamara Watts-McPhail, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Heather Boustead, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Heather Beam, Huxley
Honorable Mention) Mary Jo Kellogg, Nevada
Team or Group (300+) - Mixed Technique
1) Martha Klatt, Adel
2) Des Moines Area Quilters, Des Moines
3) Joyce Romick, Alleman
Honorable Mention) Becky Larson, Ankeny
Team or Group (300+) - Scrap Quilt
1) Sandra Potter, Des Moines
2) Mary Jo Kellogg, Nevada
3) Jackie Orton, Lorimor
Honorable Mention) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines
Team or Group (<300) - Hand Applique
1) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines
2) Susan Collier, North Liberty
3) Donna Albright, Guthrie Center
Honorable Mention) Deb Kimball, Clive
Team or Group (<300) - Machine Applique
1) Karen Steggerda, Urbandale
Team or Group (<300) - Pieced (144-300 inches)
1) Sheryl Phipps, Story City
2) Amy Garrett, Polk City
3) Joyce Brown, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Sheryl DeMouth, Johnston
Team or Group (<300) - Pieced (less than 144 inches)
1) Deb Kimball, Clive
2) Janet Schuessler, Huxley
Team or Group (<300) - Scrap Quilt
1) Debora Simpson, Norwalk
2) Jackie Orton, Lorimor
3) Sue McMain, Altoona
Honorable Mention) Sheryl DeMouth, Johnston
Honorable Mention) Megan Rodenburg, Huxley
Team or Group (<300) - Mixed Technique
1) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines
2) Martha Klatt, Adel
3) Heather Beam, Huxley
Honorable Mention) Cynthia Bortell, Winterset
Honorable Mention) Sherri Street, Runnells
Combination - Memory Quilt
1) Lisa Beeson, Correctionville
2) Linda Dobson, Ottumwa
3) Myra Houser, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Julie McNair, Conrad
Combination - Embroidered by Hand
1) Martha Klatt, Adel
2) Dayle Jensen, Marengo
3) Peggy Bruns, Nevada
Honorable Mention) Gretta Wilinson, Johnston
Honorable Mention) Diana Weirich, Des Moines
Combination - Embroidered by Machine
1) Catherine Russell, Cedar Rapids
Combination - Whole Cloth (200 inches or more)
1) Peggy Belton, Hudson
2) Martha Klatt, Adel
Combination - Whole Cloth (less than 200 inches)
1) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa
Combination - Found and Finished
1) Carol Westercamp, Ankeny
2) Lynn Koester, Ankeny
3) Myra Houser, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Martha Klatt, Adel
Honorable Mention) Sheryl ONeal-Harvey, Van Meter
Combination - Paper Pieced Quilt
1) Mary Shotwell, Des Moines
2) Gloria DeBower, Marshalltown
3) Jane Bazyn, Victor
Honorable Mention) Lisa Beeson, Correctionville
Honorable Mention) Sarah Hickie, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Christine Hobbs, Story City
Honorable Mention) Ginger Geren, Ankeny
Combination - T-shirt Quilt
1) Mary Bagatti, Madrid
2) Michelle Janasko, Estherville
3) Ginger Geren, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Ron Anderson, Ankeny
Combination - Made from panel and additional piecing
1) Keri Crowley, Indianola
2) Sandra Bolin-Townes, Ankeny
3) Peggy Belton, Hudson
Honorable Mention) Roseanna Frisch, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Heather Boustead, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Linda Torgeson, Radcliffe
Combination - Art/Innovative
1) Christine Hobbs, Story City
2) Julianne Johnson, Iowa City
3) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa
Honorable Mention) Martha Klatt, Adel
Honorable Mention) Beth Harris, Ames
Combination - Modern
1) Deb Kimball, Clive
2) Theresa McFarling, Boone
3) Peggy Belton, Hudson
Honorable Mention) Catherine Dreiss, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Heather Boustead, Urbandale
Combination - Collage Quilt
1) Judy Rohret, Oxford
2) Roseanna Frisch, Ankeny
3) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa
Honorable Mention) Delores Dorland, Missouri Valley
Honorable Mention) Sarah Hickie, Des Moines
Combination - Applique Crib Quilt
1) Theresa McFarling, Boone
Combination - Pieced Crib Quilt
1) Ana Blickenderfer, Charles City
2) Jane Bazyn, Victor
3) Julie McNair, Conrad
Combination - Mixed Technique Crib Quilt
1) Kim Schoeppner, Ankeny
2) Janna Feldman, Honey Creek
3) Peggy Belton, Hudson
Combination - Applique Small Quilt
1) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa
2) Joan Kerns, Edgewood
Honorable Mention) Beth Freeman, Urbandale
Combination - Pieced Small Quilt
1) Sheryl Phipps, Story City
2) Joyce Lien, Ames
3) Joan Kerns, Edgewood
Combination - Applique Miniature Quilt
1) Becky Larson, Ankeny
2) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa
3) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa
Honorable Mention) Emily Deahr, Cedar Rapids
Combination - Pieced Miniature Quilt
1) Daniela Martisovitsova, Pella
2) Judy Rohret, Oxford
3) Teri Dorn, Ames
Honorable Mention) Kristie Mattson, Marion
Individual (300+) - Hand Applique
1) Marybeth Pusillo, Marshalltown
2) Theresa Welch, Bedford
3) Jean Taft, Des Moines
Individual (300+) - Machine Applique
1) Myra Houser, Ankeny
Individual (300+) - Machine Embroidery Applique
3) Coretta Cronbaugh, Blairstown
Individual (300+) - Pieced, Traditional Pattern (pre 1935)
1) Jane Bazyn, Victor
2) Dayle Jensen, Marengo
3) Jennifer Bernard, Webster City
Individual (300+) - Pieced
1) Sandra Bolin-Townes, Ankeny
2) Elizabeth Knautz, Des Moines
3) Karla Janning, Scranton
Honorable Mention) Mary Maurer, Wilton
Individual (300+) - Scrap Quilt
1) Beverly Williams, Waukee
2) Peggy Bruns, Nevada
3) Danyell Klein, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Sheryl ONeal-Harvey, Van Meter
Individual (300+) - Mixed Technique
1) Martha Klatt, Adel
2) Delores Dorland, Missouri Valley
3) Debra Wykert, Muscatine
Individual (<300) - Hand Applique
1) Linda Weber, Johnston
2) Laurie Say, Ankeny
3) Kathie Anderson, Des Moines
Individual (<300) - Machine Applique
1) Martha Klatt, Adel
2) Theresa Welch, Bedford
3) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa
Honorable Mention) Sandra Bolin-Townes, Ankeny
Individual (<300) - Machine Embroidery Applique
1) Catherine Russell, Cedar Rapids
Individual (<300) - Pieced (144-300 inches)
1) Ana Blickenderfer, Charles City
2) Linda Montet, Grimes
3) Kim Schoeppner, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa
Honorable Mention) Judy Rohret, Oxford
Honorable Mention) Laurie Say, Ankeny
Individual (<300) - Pieced (less than 144 inches)
1) Ana Blickenderfer, Charles City
2) Marge Pearson, Van Meter
3) Laurie Tufford, Nevada
Honorable Mention) Debbie Wordehoff, Cedar Rapids
Individual (<300) - Scrap Quilt
1) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa
2) Carol Kirkbride, Ankeny
3) Teri Dorn, Ames
Honorable Mention) Sandra Potter, Des Moines
Individual (<300) - Mixed Technique(greater than 144 inches)
1) Martha Klatt, Adel
2) Janet Rabe, Ottumwa
3) Daniela Martisovitsova, Pella
Honorable Mention) Linda Montet, Grimes
Individual (<300) - Mixed Technique (less than 144 inches)
1) Kim Schoeppner, Ankeny
2) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa
3) Laurie Say, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Mary Boulet, Muscatine
Other - Home Accessories, Pieced
1) Ana Blickenderfer, Charles City
2) Peggy Bruns, Nevada
3) Julie McNair, Conrad
Honorable Mention) Joan Kerns, Edgewood
Other - Home Accessories, Applique
1) Deb Kimball, Clive
2) Becky Larson, Ankeny
3) Diana Weirich, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Susan Tinder, Pleasantville
Other - Pillow
1) Amelia Weiny, Pleasantville
2) Kim Peterson, Granger
3) Carmen Clark, Des Moines
Other - Bag/Tote/Purse
1) Catherine Russell, Cedar Rapids
2) Carmen Clark, Des Moines
3) Joan Kerns, Edgewood
Honorable Mention) Kristine Frank, Dike
Other - Table Top Runner
1) Carol Westercamp, Ankeny
2) Deb Kimball, Clive
3) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa
Honorable Mention) Peggy Bruns, Nevada
Other - Quilt Block on a Stick
1) Martha Henrichs, Des Moines
2) Emily Deahr, Cedar Rapids
3) Kristie Mattson, Marion
Honorable Mention) Linda Gilpin, Des Moines
Quilt Blocks of the Iowa State Fair
1) Jean Taft, Des Moines
Quilt Block Contest
1) Suzi Sobaski, Ollie
2) Linda Schlenker, Bondurant
3) Ginny Huntington, Ames
4) Gloria DeBower, Marshalltown
Honorable Mention) Mary Bagatti, Madrid
Honorable Mention) Cheryl Ashwill, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Kristie Mattson, Marion
Honorable Mention) Karen Brockelsby, Ankeny
Quilt of Valor
1) Lynn Koester, Ankeny
2) Danyell Klein, Ankeny
3) Patricia Strait, Preston