After negotiation fails, tactical unit called in to remove guest from hotel room in Denison

A Davenport man was arrested after he would not respond to crisis negotiators and used a mattress to barricade himself in his room at a hotel in Denison.
The Denison Police Department said that on Monday, it was contacted by staff at Cobblestone Inn and Suites, 161 Oakridge Drive, regarding a welfare check of one of their guests.
Upon investigation, Denison police officers were able to see the individual, Carey Robinson, of Davenport, walking in his room. He would not respond to phone calls from the staff or communicate with them at the door. Robinson would not respond to officers at the door. As Robinson appeared alright and had not committed any crime at that time, and after consulting motel staff, he was left alone.
On Tuesday, Denison police officers contacted motel staff to inquire about the situation. Staff advised that Robinson's credit card had been declined that morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers gave Robinson an order to vacate the room. He would not respond to officers or hotel staff at the door or by phone.
Attempts were made to have a mental health professional talk to Robinson as well as Iowa State Patrol crisis negotiators. Robinson would not respond to anyone.
As negotiators were trying to talk to Robinson through the door, he barricaded the door with a mattress. Arrest warrants for theft and trespass were obtained and a search warrant was obtained for the room.
A tactical team with the Pottawattamie Sheriff’s Office was contacted and came to assist with the warrants. Shortly after 6:40 p.m., the tactical unit arrived on scene. They attempted to communicate with Robinson to no avail.
The tactical unit served the warrant by forcing entry into the room. Robinson was taken into custody shortly before 8:30 p.m. by officers. Additional charges of interference with official acts and criminal mischief were filed against Robinson.
Robinson was transported to and booked at the Crawford County Jail.
No one was injured in the incident.
The Denison Police Department was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Pottawattamie Sheriff’s Office, Denison Fire Department and Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance.
Defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.