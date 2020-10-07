After negotiation fails, tactical unit called in to remove guest from hotel room in Denison

A Davenport man was arrested after he would not respond to crisis negotiators and used a mattress to barricade himself in his room at a hotel in Denison.

The Denison Police Department said that on Monday, it was contacted by staff at Cobblestone Inn and Suites, 161 Oakridge Drive, regarding a welfare check of one of their guests.

Upon investigation, Denison police officers were able to see the individual, Carey Robinson, of Davenport, walking in his room. He would not respond to phone calls from the staff or communicate with them at the door. Robinson would not respond to officers at the door. As Robinson appeared alright and had not committed any crime at that time, and after consulting motel staff, he was left alone.

On Tuesday, Denison police officers contacted motel staff to inquire about the situation. Staff advised that Robinson's credit card had been declined that morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers gave Robinson an order to vacate the room. He would not respond to officers or hotel staff at the door or by phone.

Attempts were made to have a mental health professional talk to Robinson as well as Iowa State Patrol crisis negotiators. Robinson would not respond to anyone.