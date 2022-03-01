Agreement to show support for area career academy

A memorandum of agreement with Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) was approved by the Denison School Board last week.

The memorandum of agreement will show area support for a regional career academy that the Denison district and WITCC have planning.

The show of support will be used by WITCC when it applies for a state grant for the career academy.

Denison Superintendent Mike Pardun said the initial grant is for $1 million.

Denison isn’t the only district that is being asked to consider adding its signature to the memorandum of agreement.

oyer Valley, Charter Oak-Ute, Missouri Valley-Anthon-Oto, Schleswig, OABCIG and the Woodbine district could be possible signers.

Pardun said the thought is to offer four career pathways through the career academy. Those pathways have not yet been determined.

He added that Denison has career pathways in-house now and that high school principal Dave Wiebers and his staff are working closely with WITCC to do what they can in house already.

“In the meantime in my discussion with Dr. Murrell (president of WITCC), he had reached out and talked about the ability to access additional funds at the state level if this was larger than a Denison and WITCC venture,” he said.

Pardun reached out to the other school district listed above. Representatives of those districts have attended one or two meetings about partnering in the career academy.

He said not all the school districts listed would have to sign the agreement. Pardun said at least four have to sign, and he is pretty confident about that happening.

Pardun said the career academy would allow students from the school districts to access the programs that will be offered, which are WITCC programs currently.

The career academy would be on property that WITCC acquires.

The memorandum of agreement doesn’t commit the school districts or WITCC to anything in the long-term.

Pardun said the biggest commitment is that the career academy would need to serve at least 120 students.

“I believe Denison has already in our dual programs over 100 students. We probably have by ourselves over 120 that access those programs,” he said.

In the memorandum of agreement the number of students each district would provide is a minimum of 80 students and no more that 120 students each year for five years.

He explained he put the number 80 in to allow some space for the other school districts to put a number in of some sort that they would be willing to commit to.

Pardun spoke about opening other doors with the career academy, pointing out that Mapleton already has a WITCC building.

“It would expand opportunities for kids,” Pardun said. “If every board were to pass this, that would be evidence that it’s a worthy grant for WITCC to pursue.”

Woodbine and Boyer Valley are in the Iowa Western Community College district, and their participation in the career academy would be students crossing community college boundaries.

“The presidents of the colleges talked to each other and are in agreement to do whatever is best for the kids,” Pardun said.