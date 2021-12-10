 Skip to main content
Airport’s five-year capital improvement plan includes provision for crosswind runway paving and lighting

  • Updated
Dirt work taking place on the crosswind runway in early August 2020

This photo from August 2020 shows grading work for the crosswind runway at the Denison Municipal Airport. More grading, along with the installation of drainage, will take place in 2022. The airport's five-year capital improvement plan, approved by the city counicl on December 7, calls for the runway to be paved and lighted in the future.

The five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) for the Denison Municipal Airport was approved by the Denison City Council on Tuesday.

City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said the city is required to submit the plan each year to stay in good standing with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In the past the FAA has funded 90% of airport projects with the city providing the 10% share, but this past year the FAA funded grading work on a $4 million crosswind runway at 100%.

The five year CIP includes the following elements.

- Plans for paving and lighting the crosswind runway, which will be the final phase of the project. Next year more grading will be done, along with drainage work, on the crosswind runway. Crawford said he is not 100% sure what will happen with the funding, but added it might end up being another 100% FAA grant. If it is a 90% grant, the FAA will fund $3,748,000 and the city will fund $375,863.

- Update of the airport master plan in 2029 at a cost of $250,000. Crawford explained that date is a ways off but FAA requires a master plan to be upgraded about once in every 20 years, and the last time the municipal airport’s master plan was upgraded was in 2009.

- Other projects in the five-year CIP are further in the future and it has not been determined if they will be done. These are the following.

w Construction of a partial parallel taxiway from the terminal apron to the runway end. Crawford said this is a safety feature. The estimated FAA funding at 90% is $1.75 million. This work is projected as far ahead as 2027.

