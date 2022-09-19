Funeral services for Alan D. Gustafson, 60, formerly of Kiron, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, at First Baptist Church in Kiron.

Interment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 22, at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Saturday, September 17.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Gustafson, of Kiron; his children, Jeffrey Gustafson, of Nashville, Tennessee, Hannah Gustafson, of Ankeny, and Lydia Sturtz, of Ankeny; his mother, Irma Gustafson, of Denison; and his siblings, John Gustafson, of Kiron, Bruce Gustafson, of Adel, Anita Larson, of Denison, and Brian Gustafson, of Adel.