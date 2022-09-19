Funeral services for Alan D. Gustafson, 60, formerly of Kiron, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, at First Baptist Church in Kiron.
Interment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 22, at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.
He died Saturday, September 17.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Gustafson, of Kiron; his children, Jeffrey Gustafson, of Nashville, Tennessee, Hannah Gustafson, of Ankeny, and Lydia Sturtz, of Ankeny; his mother, Irma Gustafson, of Denison; and his siblings, John Gustafson, of Kiron, Bruce Gustafson, of Adel, Anita Larson, of Denison, and Brian Gustafson, of Adel.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.