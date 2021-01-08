Alex Joquin Chavez is New Year’s Baby

The year 2021 was only three days old when the New Year’s Baby arrived at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison. He is Alex Joquin Chavez, son of Martha Chavez Chavez, of Denison. Alex arrived at 8:50 p.m. on January 3 and was delivered by Dr. John A. Lothrop III. Alex weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.75 inches long. Martha and Alex are pictured with the prizes awarded to the New Year’s Baby by CCMH – a baby outfit, toys, lotion, body wash, diapers and formula. In addition, CCMH and CCMH Medical awarded $100 in CDC gift cards to the family. The New Year’s Baby also receives a $50 savings account from United Bank of Iowa.