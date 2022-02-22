All hand on deck for "The Pirates of Penzance JR."

Denison Middle School presented the musical “The Pirates of Penzance JR” Thursday evening. The musical was directed by vocal music instructor Tylor Schulte.

The libretto was written by Sr. W.S. Gilbert and the music by Sir Arthur Sullivan.

The version of The Pirates of Penzance performed by the middle school was originally produced at the Delacorte Theatre, New York City, in the summer of 1980.

Mabel (Charlotte Schrum) and Frederic (Roman Bygness) sing the song, “Oh, Is There Not One Maiden,” during the Denison Middle School production of The Pirates of Penzance JR. Thursday evening at the high school Fine Arts Center. Their duet is backed by a chorus of “The Daughters” who are Ywar Tha, Xochitl Arellano, Nadia Figueroa, Jenny Thao, Anna Galvin, Gracie Schillerberg, Gracen Plagge, Ashlyn Dionicio, Neylis Cardona, Ali Ullrich, Paige Ewoldt, Emily Hoo, Jaslyn Vazquez, Jasmyne Aherns, Brigid Bonner, Tayli Oxendale, Maria Bowman and Montzerrath Morales. See more photos inside.

Ruth (Leila Jaime) sings “When Frederic Was A Little Lad” to Frederic (Roman Bygness), with the Pirate King (Jayden Bradley) and the pirate chorus looking on. Members of the pirate chorus are Samuel Salazar, Arturo Marquez, Cesar Cardona Jr., Johnny Lopez, Christopher LoVan, Cooper Gehlsen, Alexander Henningsen, Drake Myron, Luke Ullrich, Kevin Dionicio and Kevin Pineda.

Kate (Taryn Oxendale) stands regally after a crown is put on her head. The Daughters laugh at the prank played in fun.

Mabel (Charlotte Schrum) and the Sergeant (Charlye Cervantes) sing a part of “When The Foeman Bares His Steel.”

Major-General Stanley (Gavin Schmadeke) sings “Modern Major-General” with the entire cast.

Frederic listens as the Pirate King sings “Oh, Better Far To Live and Die.”